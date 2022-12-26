COMMUNITY BRIEFS – December 27, 2022

4.8-magnitude quake in Pagan region

At 9:18am on Dec. 26 2022, a report of a 4.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pagan region of the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

5.0-magnitude quake in Pagan region

At 4:04pm on Dec. 25, 2022, a report of a 5.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Pagan region of the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, no tsunami warnings or advisories were issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)

Holiday hours at Koblerville Community Center

The Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center will have the following holiday hours:

• Jan. 1, 2023: Testing – Closed (New Year’s Day)
Office Hours – Closed (New Year’s Day)

• Jan. 2, 2023: Testing – 8am to 11am (In observance of New Year’s Day)
Office Hours – 8am to 12pm (In observance of New Year’s Day)

The Travel Test team can be reached at (670) 785-9966 or (670) 287-7570. (PR)

CNMI Weightlifting Competition set

To all weightlifters and persons interested in weightlifting, the CNMI Weightlifting Competition will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium in Susupe, Saipan.

There will be no entry fee for members of CNMI Weightlifting and a $20 entry fee for non-members.
Entry forms may be obtained from Jeanne Rayphand at the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. office in Gualo Rai, Saipan. Entries must be received by Rayphand on or before Dec. 31, 2022. (PR)

NMC campuses closed until Jan. 2, 2023

Northern Marianas College campuses on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota is closed until Jan. 2, 2023. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Ongoing students, however, can continue to register for classes by accessing their ProaPortal accounts and new students can register for classes if they have contacted their adviser for academic advising. Students will also be able to make changes to their schedule during “add and drop” week on Jan. 17 – 21, 2023, but course selection may be limited during this period.

More information about NMC’s spring 2023 Semester can be found on www.marianas.edu.
For urgent matters, community members are asked to email nmc@marianas.edu.
For campus emergencies, contact NMC security at 237-6800. (NMC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Holiday hours at Koblerville Community Center

