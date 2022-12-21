Finance chief summoned to talk about BOOST

By
|
Posted on Dec 22 2022
The joint committee that’s looking into the Torres administration’s Building Optimism, Opportunity and Stability Together, or BOOST program has summoned Finance Secretary David Atalig to appear before the committee and testify in the House of Representatives’ ongoing investigation.

Atalig, who ultimately manages both federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) and CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funds—funds that were used to finance the ongoing BOOST program—was summoned by the Judiciary and Governmental Operation Committee yesterday morning to answer a few questions regarding the program.

However, upon facing the joint committee, Atalig requested that his appearance be rescheduled. “I am formally requesting to reschedule my appearance to testify regarding the BOOST program. Since my subpoena notification last Dec. 1, the Office of the Attorney General appointed assistant attorney general Dustin Rollins to represent me in these proceedings until just last Monday, when I was informed by AAG Rollins that the attorney general has authorized me to obtain outside legal counsel to represent me in my scheduled hearing. With the last-minute notice to seek other counsel, it has been difficult to find an attorney who is available, non-conflicted, and able to represent me. As I finalize my personal representation, I have been advised not to testify today,” he said.

After calling a short recess, Way and Means Committee chair Rep. Donald Manglona (Ind-Rota) granted Atalig’s request but stated that he is compelled to return and testify today at 3:30pm.

David Atalig

Following last Tuesday’s testimony by John Arroyo, Bank of Saipan CEO and president and BOOST program administrator, it was learned that Atalig personally submitted documents and BOOST applications for various local businesses, namely Saipan Surf Company and TROVE, which are owned by Atalig’s immediate family members.

According to documents acquired by the committee in relation to the BOOST program, correspondence between Arroyo and Atalig implied that the DOF secretary submitted documents for Saipan Surf and TROVE and was using his role as Finance chief to speed up the process for these companies.

The correspondence between Arroyo and Atalig also allegedly showed Atalig asking Arroyo when he could personally pick up the checks, just days after submitting the application packets for Saipan Surf and TROVE despite one of the packets missing a significant number of requirements for the program.

When questioned by Rep. Christina Sablan (D-Saipan) regarding the correspondence, Arroyo claims that he has to go back and look at the records again before confirming whether checks had been awarded to these companies or not.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
