Finance to release $1.7M in retro payments for retirees

The Department of Finance is set to release $1,735,837.71 in retroactive payments this week for retirees to cover payrolls on April 15, April 30, and May 15, 2020.

“We thank our retirees for their patience and understanding as our administration and our leadership in the Legislature worked very hard to ensure they are taken cared of for their years of service during this economic downturn. We have been for our retirees from the very beginning, and we continue to demonstrate that they remain a top priority,” said Gov. Ralph DLG Torres last Thursday.

“This pandemic has impacted our economy and our way of life, but we will continue to do whatever it takes to take care of our retirees’ full pensions for their public service. Gov. Torres and I thank our Legislature leadership and the Department of Finance for their collaboration and commitment to ensuring these payments to our retirees,” said Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios.

“As the secretary of Finance, it has been a priority to work with the Settlement Fund to take care of our 2017 APGA debt to the Settlement Fund, which we did. This had to be done in order to be able to pay the retroactive payments owed to our retirees. We know this payment will help our retirees and their families, especially during this pandemic. Thanks to all the retirees for their patience,” said Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig. (PR)