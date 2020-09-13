RIP small ball

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2020

Tag:
Share

The Karl Anthony Towns, Rudy Goberts, and Joel Embiids of the world could rest easy now as centers are not entirely extinct in the NBA.

If there’s anything the Lakers’ 4-1 win against the Houston Rockets in their semifinal round of the Western Conference proved is that small ball is still not viable, especially in the playoffs.

The gimmicky Don Nelson creation may have seemingly worked for coach Mike D’Antoni in the regular season (they did finish fourth in the Western Conference), but come the postseason when opposing coaches have an entire series to counteract the Rockets’ pace-and-space schemes, there’s just no way small ball can overcome teams with skilled big men.

You can say James Harden and company got lucky escaping the Oklahoma City in the first round as unlike Anthony Davis, the Thunder’s starting center is Steven Adams. The 7’0” Kiwi is more of a traditional big man, bruising with heavy feet and not really adept to chasing the Rockets’ trigger-happy forwards from 3-point territory.

Davis, meanwhile, is a guard trapped in a center’s body. He actually started his basketball life as a point guard in high school before an 8-inch growth spurt made his height closer now to his officially listed height of 6’11”. He avoids playing center like the plague, but had to due to JaVale McGee’s unfavorable matchups in the series against the Rockets.

Houston’s small ball lineup was also a bit flawed. The Rockets made a big splash during the offseason when they swapped all-star guard Chris Paul for former MVP Russel Westbrook. While CP3 isn’t exactly known to light it up from the land of plenty, he’s still a far more effective floor spacer than Brodie. It would’ve worked for lesser teams with Westbrook serving as Houston’s de facto center on offense, but coach Frank Vogel’s Lakers is an entirely different beast.

Against the Lakers, the 2017 regular season MVP just couldn’t bully Davis and 6’8” LeBron James inside the paint, which meant LA’s perimeter guys stayed home on Harden, P.J. Tucker, Robert Covington, Eric Gordon, Ben McLemore, and the rest of Houston’s platoons of shooters, ultimately throwing a wrench in D’Antoni’s small ball basketball philosophy.

The gentleman’s sweep is a bitter pill to swallow for Houston general manager and analytics guy Daryl Morey, who went all in on D’Antoni’s small ball system by jettisoning starting center Clint Capela before this season’s NBA All-Star Game. The donut team barely scraped by the Thunder in the first round then were completely eviscerated by the Lakers in the second. As the old adage goes, height is still might in basketball and no amount of analytics would negate that fact. Former Memphis coach David Fizdale’s infamous “Take that for data!” comment may be true after all.

As a result of their season ending abruptly, Houston might see an exodus of not only players but even D’Antoni himself, who is in the last year of his contract. The NBA’s premier mad scientist will not be short on suitors as the“:07 Seconds or Less” coach is already being rumored going to multiple coaching vacancies with the Indiana Pacers job his most likely destination.

The ill-fitting pair of old OKC teammates, The Beard and Brodie, may also be headed toward a divorce. However, that’s easier said than done as Westbrook’s contract is un-tradeable even before the pre-COVID-19 landscape of the NBA. There’s no way Clutch City will part with Harden. The Rockets could still trade Brodie in a salary dump if it attaches draft picks in the deal, but wait Houston’s future had already been mortgaged in the Chris Paul trade (first-round picks in 2024 and 2026 and the right to swap first-rounders in 2021 and 2025).

For a team with championship aspirations ever since acquiring LeBron (and even so after trading for AD), the Lakers hurdling the Lilliputian Rockets is not really a cause to celebrate, as there are bigger fish to fry for LA. Now they await the outcome of the series between the Paper Clips and upstart Denver Nuggets. Game 6 is today and I’m crossing my fingers that The Joker and company will pull off the win. That would setup a Game 7, the sweetest words in sports.

The Nuggets already overcame a 1-3 series deficit (first round against the Utah Jazz and my kababayan Jordan Clarkson) and who’s to say they can’t do it again against The Claw and the rest of the Clippers. While I never really liked Kawhi Leonard, I still hope that the Clippers emerge victorious against the Nuggets so basketball fans can finally be treated to a Battle of LA, 2020 edition.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

NMI scores in AFC qualifier

Posted On Sep 18 2019
, By
0

Celebrate Korean Thanksgiving at Hyatt

Posted On Sep 09 2019
, By
0

Guam wins in shootout

Posted On Oct 09 2018
, By

Torres set to form pot commission

Posted On Oct 09 2018
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Gulf Fritillary: Passion for butterflies

Posted On Sep 10 2020
TanHoldings

TanHoldings launches employee anti-littering campaign

Posted On Sep 10 2020

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 14, 2020, 9:18 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:19 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune