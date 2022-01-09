Fire Academy sees its first female valedictorian

By
|
Posted on Jan 10 2022

Tag:
Share

The 14th Cycle of the CNMI’s Fire Academy begat the first female valedictorian in CNMI history in Rufina Fujihira Sablan.

Sablan, a former Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services dispatcher, was named the CNMI’s first ever female valedictorian last Friday during the 14th Cycle’s graduation ceremony at Kensington Hotel Saipan.

Being named valedictorian in an academy and profession that has been dominated by males since its inception was the most honorable part, according to Sablan.

“I really doubted myself but I pushed and here I am today, the valedictorian of the 14th cycle of the academy, the first female valedictorian. Before I joined the academy, I was actually a fire dispatcher. I was in the department already but I wanted to climb the ladder and better myself and better my education and prove that I can do what the men can do, that females can do what men can do. It doesn’t matter if we’re perceived to be weaker, that we are smaller; we can do what men can do and that’s exactly what I did,” she said.

In entering the academy, Sablan was most worried about the physical phase because she thought she wouldn’t be able to pass the physical requirement needed to become a firefighter.

“In the beginning of the academy, I really thought that I wouldn’t surpass the physical requirement that was needed but I pushed myself. Though there were days when I wanted to quit, I just kept thinking that I’m doing it for my family, I’m doing it to make everyone proud, and I really want to help the community. I just kept thinking ‘I want to be a firefighter so I can be there to help anyone through the tough times,’” Sablan said.

Sablan said when she found out she was the valedictorian, she was beyond happy and surprised at the same time. “I was so surprised. I really believed there were people smarter than me who were doing much better than me, but in the end, I got it and I am very happy. But I want to continue learning so that [I can] be there for the community,” she said.

When asked what she will carry with her into her new journey as a firefighter, Sablan said it would have to be being there for one another.

“The lesson I will carry with me is the importance of building the bond with everyone you meet and having each other’s backs. Even when we’re suffering, we can do anything as long as we have each other as back up,” she said.

Following Sablan and gaining the title of salutatorian was Juan Quitugua Jr. In addition, other awardees include Jojit Roque who took home the leadership award, and Yoshi Ray Mafnas who was named most physically fit.

According to DFEMS Commissioner Dennis Mendiola, he is beyond proud of this year’s cadets. Originally starting with 52, 32 individuals made it to the finish line and he believes the ones who stuck it through to the end is the best of the best.

Other members of the graduating class include: Nelton Skerei, Colby Ogo, William Cing, Keoni Kaipat, Audrein Cruz, Marnecia Hope Hocog, Juan S. Ada II, Henry Lizama Jr., Sylvestre Palacios, Johmar Untalan, Jack Rabago, Joseph Sablan, Sidney Camacho, Victor Igitol, Mariano Junior Aguon, Hiram Lee Castro, Leon Luis Laniyo, Odie Joe Taitano, Robert Kelly Ulloa Jr., Joseph Cing, Drey Apatang, Francisco Mizutani Jr., Dwayne Blas, Felis Onez Atalig, Andrew Kim, Jiovanni Olopai, and Anthony Repeki.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Fire Academy graduation set for December

Posted On Oct 28 2021
, By
0

Fire Academy in early to mid-July

Posted On Jun 18 2021
, By

DFEMS aims to host Fire Academy in 2019

Posted On Jan 21 2019
, By

‘3 to 4 wildfires a day occurring on Rota’

Posted On Apr 15 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government lower the Community Risk Level from Green (safest level)?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 10, 2022

Posted On Jan 10 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 10, 2022, 7:42 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:46 AM
sunset: 6:03 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune