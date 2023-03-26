Fishers forum today

By
|
Posted on Mar 27 2023
Share

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council is hosting a CNMI Fishers Forum today at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, from 6pm to 9pm.

The free forum is for discussing bottomfish—fish that live at or near the bottom of a body of water—in Marianas waters.

Information tables, presentations, demonstrations and more welcomes everyone in the community.

Welcoming remarks will be made by Richard Farrell, Council CNMI Advisory Panel vice chair, at 6pm.

Right after, information tables are open and available from the Division of Environmental Quality of the Bureau of Environmental and Coastal Quality; Sea Turtle Program of the Department of Lands and Natural Resources; DLNR Division of Fish & Wildlife; Division of Coastal Resources Management; bottomfish demo by Tony Guerrero; Micronesian Environmental Services; and the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council.

Later in the evening at 7pm, opening remarks will be made by John Gourley, council chairman from CNMI.

Presentations will then be made by council staff Joshua DeMello on the “Changes to Managed Bottomfish Species in CNMI”; followed by Tony Guerrero’s “History of Bottomfishing”; Nathan Van Ee from DLNR DFW, on “CNMI Mandatory Data Reporting”; Marlowe Sabater from the National Marine Fisheries Service on “Bottomfish Stock Assessment”; Gourley on “Bottomfish Biosampling”; and Gene Weaver from Tasi to Table.

Public questions and comments are welcome after the presentations.

At around 8:30pm, Guerrero will host a bottomfish training for 12-years-old and up only.

The Fishers Forum is part of the 194th meeting of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, being held today until tomorrow, March 28, 2023, at the same location. For more information: www.wpcouncil.org, email info@wpcouncil.org or call (671) 483-1904. 

The Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional fishery management councils established by the Magnuson Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. Amended in 1996 to prevent overfishing, minimize bycatch, and protect fish stocks and habitat, it is now called the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act.

Their areas of responsibility are three to 200 miles offshore of Hawaii, Guam, Saipan, and American Samoa. Anything from the shoreline to three miles is for the state to manage. 

The council works with fishermen on fisheries management at the local and community level, with council decisions based on scientific data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 27, 2023, 11:01 AM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 7
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune