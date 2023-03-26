UOG agri students receive scholarship in honor of farmer, educator

By
|
Posted on Mar 27 2023

Tag:
Share

The scholarship recipients are joined by College of Natural & Applied Sciences dean Lee Yudin and senior vice president and provost Dr. Anita Borja Enriquez during Charter Day on March 2, 2023. From left, Shawn Wegner; Tim de La Cruz; Kristina Sayama; Dean Yudin; award recipients Christopher Certeza, Joshua Artuz, Laura Layan, Ha’åni Bettis, Lara Mozloum, Stephanie Santos, and Aubrie Uson; Katrina Perez; and Borja Enriquez.  (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

Seven agriculture students from the University of Guam College of Natural & Applied Sciences were awarded the Tanom Bernard Watson Scholarship during the university’s Charter Day on March 2, 2023. The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Bernard Watson, a farmer and agroecologist who was active in Guam’s farming community and with UOG for more than 30 years as an innovator, collaborator, and educator.

Ha’åni Bettis, a second-time recipient of the award, said she is proud to see a growing interest in agriculture on the island and that she hopes to make an impact in the agricultural community.

“My future goals are to establish a community space in the south where we can grow and process our own food tying in CHamoru culture and sustainable progress,” she said.  The students collectively received $2,500.

The 2023 Tanom Bernard Watson Scholarship recipients are:

• Joshua Artuz, sophomore, Tropical Agriculture Production Track

• Ha’åni Bettis, senior, Tropical Agriculture Production Track

• Christopher Certeza, senior, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science Track

• Laura Layan, Tropical Agriculture Production Track

• Lara Mazloum, junior, Human Nutrition & Food Sciences Track

• Stephenie Santos, senior, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science Track

• Aubrie Uson, junior, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science Track

The scholarship is posted and awarded annually through the UOG Endowment Foundation. Community members interested in contributing to the Tanom Bernard Watson Scholarship fund may contribute through the UOG Endowment Foundation at (671) 735-2957 or https://give.uog.edu/.   (UOG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

UOG collaborates with Pacific Northwest National Lab for green energy research

Posted On Mar 23 2023
, By
0

Academy, St. John’s take first place in UOG’s chemistry competition

Posted On Mar 21 2023
, By
0

Neurologist to discuss brain health as part of UOG’s dementia care sessions for March

Posted On Mar 16 2023
, By
0

UOG’s $42M budget request hopes to reverse years of decreased funding

Posted On Mar 10 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 22, 2023

Posted On Mar 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 27, 2023, 10:57 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:16 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune