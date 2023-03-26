UOG agri students receive scholarship in honor of farmer, educator

Share











Seven agriculture students from the University of Guam College of Natural & Applied Sciences were awarded the Tanom Bernard Watson Scholarship during the university’s Charter Day on March 2, 2023. The scholarship honors the legacy of the late Bernard Watson, a farmer and agroecologist who was active in Guam’s farming community and with UOG for more than 30 years as an innovator, collaborator, and educator.

Ha’åni Bettis, a second-time recipient of the award, said she is proud to see a growing interest in agriculture on the island and that she hopes to make an impact in the agricultural community.

“My future goals are to establish a community space in the south where we can grow and process our own food tying in CHamoru culture and sustainable progress,” she said. The students collectively received $2,500.

The 2023 Tanom Bernard Watson Scholarship recipients are:

• Joshua Artuz, sophomore, Tropical Agriculture Production Track

• Ha’åni Bettis, senior, Tropical Agriculture Production Track

• Christopher Certeza, senior, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science Track

• Laura Layan, Tropical Agriculture Production Track

• Lara Mazloum, junior, Human Nutrition & Food Sciences Track

• Stephenie Santos, senior, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science Track

• Aubrie Uson, junior, Agriculture & Natural Resource Science Track

The scholarship is posted and awarded annually through the UOG Endowment Foundation. Community members interested in contributing to the Tanom Bernard Watson Scholarship fund may contribute through the UOG Endowment Foundation at (671) 735-2957 or https://give.uog.edu/. (UOG)