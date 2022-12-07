Flame Angel is latest ProaPerks partner

By
Posted on Dec 08 2022
This guava-scented virgin coconut body oil by Kokone is available on Flame Angel’s online marketplace. (NMC)

Online marketplace Flame Angel is the latest to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks partner, joining many other businesses and organizations that offer discounts to NMC alumni, students, and employees.

All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive 5% off their online purchase by using the promo code “proaperks5” at checkout when buying from Flame Angel.

Currently, Flame Angel sells products from local businesses such as Kingfisher’s Noni and Jess Multi-Farms. All of the available products can be found on their website at www.flame-angel.com.

Flame Angel joins the growing list of ProaPerks partners, such as 153 Restaurant, 360 Restaurant, 4EVER CNMI, Alamo Car Rental, AllStar Sporting Goods, Aqua Connections, Inc., AQUASMITH, Athlete’s Foot, Avis Rent A Car, BAB Korean Restaurant Cup Bab, Beach Garden Hotel & Apartment, Bistro Marianas, Capital Hotel, Chagi Norf Kitchen, Boarderline, Bolis R US 2, Candle J, Caravan of Food, Casa Decor, Casa Urashima, Chelu Alynez Enterprise, Chungi Wa Korean Restaurant, Clear Water Place, Clear Water Residence, Clear Water Villa, Coral Garden Hotel, Cosmos Lounge, D’ Chef’s Kitchen, Docomo Pacific, Dollar Days, Enterprise Car Rental, Ete Cafe, Fishing Tackle and Sporting Goods, Flame Angel, Fork and Spoon, Furusato Restaurant, Garapan Restaurant Cafe & Grill, Gold’s Gym, Great Harvest, Boyer Trading Company LLC. dba Ginen Saipan, Hafa Adai Rent A Car, Hardt Eye Clinic, Inc., Healing Stones Spa, Highway Express Auto Care Center, Herman’s Modern Bakery, Inc., Hertz Rental Car, Hyatt, Hotel Americano, Ina’s Kitchen, International Roller Skates, Isla Shave Ice, Islander Rent A Car, Java Joe’s, JC Cafe, Jhen’s Sweet Corner Cakes, Judy’s Cafe & Restaurant, Kentucky Fried Chicken/Taco Bell, Kiki’s, Korea House Restaurant, Latte Built Gym, Lohas Massage, Lohas Nails, Lucky Store, Lucky II Mart, Magbers Snack Bar, Majesty Restaurant, Mariana Lighthouse, Marianas Creation, MMC & Pacific Labs, LLC, Megabyte, Mermaid Restaurant & Milk tea, Nam Dae Moon, National Car Rental, Natural Nail & Spa, Neni Girl Nails, NMC Bookstore, Ocean Star Restaurant, Pacific Home Appliances, Paradise Dental Spa, Paradiso Resort & Spa, Pena House Pizzeria Bar & Grill, Pokiyaki, Residence Lodge, Saipan Computer Services, Salt & Barber Salon, Shirley’s Cafe, Spicy Thai Noodle, Salty’s, Stay Cafe, Summit Auto Repair Shop, Surf Club, Residence Lodge, Tempura’s Best Restaurant, The Ohala Foundation Clothing, The Pacific Supply, The Shack, Time Creation Corp., Tinian Diamond Hotel, Tom Yum Restaurant, Tribe Marianas, and Triple J Motors.

Online marketplace Flame Angel sells chili-infused coconut olive oil by Jess Multi-Farms. (NMC)

Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of NMC alumni, students, and employees can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (NMC)

