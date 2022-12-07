Old Older Oldest, Opus # 1, 2, 3, 4 

Share











A Prelude by Bob Dylan

“While them that defends what they cannot see

With a killer’s pride, security It blows the mind

Most bitterly For them that think death’s honesty

Won’t fall upon them naturally

Life sometimes must get lonely”

—Verse 14,’It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

Old Man Winter Beard

There goes youth when I was brave and bold

growing old without paying much attention

in the winter of my life I often feel the cold

dementia onset hinders some comprehension

Older Violins Sweeter Music

Funny things forgotten will never be told

short term memory loss filled with frustration

as I slowly learn what it means to grow older

gradually feeling each and every manifestation

Oldest Living Life Forgiving

File all these in a ‘fuggedaboutit’ folder

chalk it up to brain drain and benign neglect

with absolutely no chips on my shoulder

my ego says what the hell did you expect

Some Old Shelter/The Sum of Helter Skelter

My id seems insistent that I did my best

reality’s road signs point to eternal rest

A Coda by Bob Dylan

“If dogs run free, why not me

Across the swamp of time?

My mind weaves a symphony

And tapestry of rhyme

Oh, winds which rush my tale to thee

So it may flow and be

To each his own, it’s all unknown

If dogs run free.”

***

Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.