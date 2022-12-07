A SENESCENT SONATINA

Old Older Oldest, Opus # 1, 2, 3, 4 

By
|
Posted on Dec 08 2022

Tag: , , ,
Share

A Prelude by Bob Dylan

“While them that defends what they cannot see
With a killer’s pride, security It blows the mind
Most bitterly For them that think death’s honesty
Won’t fall upon them naturally
Life sometimes must get lonely”
—Verse 14,’It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) 

Old Man Winter Beard

There goes youth when I was brave and bold
growing old without paying much attention
in the winter of my life I often feel the cold
dementia onset hinders some comprehension

Older Violins Sweeter Music

Funny things forgotten will never be told
short term memory loss filled with frustration
as I slowly learn what it means to grow older
gradually feeling each and every manifestation

Oldest Living Life Forgiving

File all these in a ‘fuggedaboutit’ folder
chalk it up to brain drain and benign neglect
with absolutely no chips on my shoulder
my ego says what the hell did you expect

Some Old Shelter/The Sum of Helter Skelter

My id seems insistent that I did my best
reality’s road signs point to eternal rest

A Coda by Bob Dylan

“If dogs run free, why not me
Across the swamp of time?
My mind weaves a symphony
And tapestry of rhyme
Oh, winds which rush my tale to thee
So it may flow and be
To each his own, it’s all unknown
If dogs run free.”

***
Joey aka Pepe Batbon Connolly is a retired educator who taught in the CNMI, NOLA, and LVNV. He is a sonnet practitioner who enjoys stargazing.

JOEY CONNOLLY

Related Posts

0

Philippine Consulate General in Guam caps CNMI outreach

Posted On Dec 08 2022
, By
Vox Populi
0

Should the CNMI continue celebrating Constitution Day?

Posted On Dec 08 2022
, By
0

CNMI military affairs bureau launches its official website

Posted On Dec 06 2022
, By
MRA
0

Camacho, Yumul raise CNMI flag

Posted On Dec 05 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 8, 2022

Posted On Dec 08 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 7, 2022

Posted On Dec 07 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 2, 2022

Posted On Dec 02 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 8, 2022, 6:11 AM
Clear
Clear
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune