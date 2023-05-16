Flame Tree Arts Festival set from July 28 to 30

Share











The 42nd Annual Flame Tree Arts Festival will be held this year from July 28, 2023, to July 30, 2023, at the Civic Center Beach Park, according to a news release yesterday from the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture.

The opening ceremony will be on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 6pm. The schedule for Saturday will be from 6pm to 11pm, and 6pm to 10pm on Sunday.

The last day to register for artists and food vendors is June 16, 2023, at 4pm, at the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture office on Capital Hill.

Registration fees for this year’s festival are as follows: registered artists, $50; new and non-registered artists, $150; food vendors, $1,000; nonprofit organizations, $600; information booth, $250; and commercial registered artists, $150 (business license required)

Applications for artists and food vendors are available for pickup at the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture office on Capitol Hill, beginning March 1, 2023. Deadline for all applications will be no later than June 16, 2023, before 4:30pm.

There will be 10 food vendor slots and 60 artist booths that will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Flame Tree Arts Festival is the biggest annual festival that celebrates the rich art and cultural heritage of the Commonwealth. It is free to the public. The annual festival puts arts at its finest by featuring a wide selection of artworks from CNMI registered and non-registered artists, traditional or contemporary, using different media, and offering varied price ranges to suit anyone’s taste and budget.

The event also showcases marvelous presentations from local and guest performing groups and musicians, art demonstrations, and an array of delightful festival food favorites for an enjoyable weekend with family and friends.

For more information, visit the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture office next to the post office on Capital Hill, or call (670) 322-9982/83. (PR)