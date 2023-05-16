MCS committed to providing financial aid opportunities for SY 23-24

Posted on May 17 2023

With the economic challenges the community faces, Mount Carmel School’s leadership team is committed to providing financial aid opportunities for families. Registered students for the 2023-2024 school year will automatically be eligible to apply for the Academic Scholarship, Extracurricular Scholarship, or Financial Aid Program. Completed registration is required in order to apply for scholarships or financial aid.

Academic and extracurricular scholarships are financial aid opportunities geared to help families afford the cost of tuition. The scholarships are determined by a select committee of faculty and administrators who evaluate each applicant’s character, their involvement in school activities, and who exemplify a commitment to academic excellence and performance.

The school’s financial aid program is need-based. The selected committee will review all applications for financial assistance and financial aid will be awarded to applicants with the most need according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s School Breakfast and Lunch Income Eligibility Guidelines.

Due to limited resources, however, not all applicants can be assured of having their financial needs met. Registered families can also meet with the school’s Business Office to explore more means of aid or adjusted tuition payment plans.

To support students and families, the school’s board of directors is exploring more ways to expand scholarships and financial aid for its students. These measures are being taken due to the impact of the current austerity measures in the CNMI. Additionally, the school’s leadership team is also exploring ways to expand scholarship funding, by earmarking a portion of all Education Tax Credit revenue towards the school’s scholarship and financial aid program.

The online application form for any of the school’s financial aid opportunities is available on the school’s website, www.mountcarmelsaipan.com. Only complete applications will be considered prior to the deadline scheduled for May 31, 2023.

“We understand that our financial aid programs are sometimes the only way parents can afford to enroll their children for the new school year and we aim to honor their efforts,” said MCS president Frances T. Taimanao.

The school has also continued to open its annual early bird registration. While the initial deadline for the Early Bird Special passed on May 5, 2023, Mount Carmel School is offering the following extended rates until May 31, 2023: For grades K4, registration is $90 per student (normally 100), K5 registration is $120 per student (normally $150). For students in grades 1 through 12, the registration fee is $250 per student (normally $400.) The final deadline for the early bird registration and fees is scheduled for May 31, 2023, at 4pm. (PR)

