Flame trees planted at Veteran’s Cemetery in Marpi

By
|
Posted on Nov 11 2022
Representatives of the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, Saipan Chamber of Commerce, and the CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs join Gov. Ralph DLG Torres an posing in front the trees that were planted yesterday at the entrance of the CNMI Veteran’s Cemetery in Marpi. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Two flame trees were planted yesterday at the entrance of the CNMI Veteran’s Cemetery in Marpi, as a prelude to the commemoration of Veterans Day today and to honor the service of the CNMI’s veterans.

Representatives of the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance joined the Saipan Chamber of Commerce and members of the CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs to plant the trees.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, who just signed the proclamation that declares the month of November as CNMI Veterans and Military Families Month and the week of Nov. 4-11, 2022, as CNMI Veterans Week, attended the event and helped plant the first flame tree, which was to honor the veterans laid to rest in the CNMI Veteran Cemetery.

The veterans present participated in the planting of the second tree, which was placed as a “thank you” and to honor all living veterans.

“I believe each and every one of us have a duty to appreciate and give thanks to all of our veterans,” Torres said.

MINA program manager Jolly Ann Cruz said the tree-planting is in honor of Veteran’s Day, just something we want to put in the ground to become a legacy tree, so that the people come by and they remember. …It’s not your typical tree out in the middle of nowhere but it has meaning and significance and importance. We honor the veterans, and we honor all those who have served, who are still alive, and we want them to know we appreciate what they have done for us.”

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs executive officer Marie Salas-Igitol, staff of the CNMI Veterans Affairs Office, and local veterans proclaimed the month of November 2022 as National Veterans and Military Families Month, and the week of November 4-11, 2022 as CNMI Veterans Week. (OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR)

MINA’s Joseph Nekaifes also thanked CNMI Veteran’s Affairs executive officer Marie Salas-Igitol, as well as the Department of Public Works, Department of Public Lands, and Department of Lands and Natural Resources for making the event possible.

“Today is a very special day, and it really means a lot, not just to our office, but I’m sure to our community, and especially to our veterans,” said Salas-Igitol.

She said that MINA would be in charge of maintaining the trees, in collaboration with VA staff and the Division of Parks and Recreation.

Chrystal Marino | Correspondents | Correspondents
A correspondent for Saipan Tribune, Chrystal Marino enjoys travelling, writing and meeting new people. When she is not writing, she finds ways to be involved in the community. She currently covers community beats. For any community news stories reach out to her at chrystal_marino@saipantribune.com.
