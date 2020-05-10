Flashback: ‘Battle of the North’

Share







On this day, six years ago, the Talaabwogh Falcons and the NSA Braves prevailed in their respective semis matches to arrange the “Battle of the North” with the Major division championship in the Saipan Little League Baseball at stake.

The then defending champions Falcons advanced to the finals following a 6-2 win over the Comets 1, while the Braves reached the title game after eliminating McDonald’s in the other semis tiff, 9-7.

Arby Yaguel towed the Falcons to the championship game after shutting down the Comets I in the first five innings before yielding two runs late in the sixth inning. The Falcons starting pitcher also struck out eight batters in 5.4 innings before Max Pangelinan took over the mound.

In the other semis duel, the Braves, after a neck-and-neck battle with McDonald’s in the first two innings, had a five-run top of the third to take a 9-3 lead and withstand their foes’ rally.

After their semis victories, the Braves and Falcons waited for a while to return to the Miguel “Tan Ge” Basa Pangelinan Ballfield. The highly anticipated “Battle of the North” was pushed back two weeks later to give way to the CNMI District Tournament and when the title showdown finally took place, the Manny Evangelista-managed Falcons completed their title defense.

The Falcons eased their way to a 9-2 triumph in the finals to earn back-to-back titles, thanks again to Yaguel’s solid performance on the mound, as he lasted six innings and fanned seven batters.

Meanwhile, the Falcons understood the need to scrap the 2020 season of the SLLB season and wish to return to the field next year.

“All this quarantine at home makes our players miss playing baseball. It is good exercise for the body and mind. It is our hope that these games can be a reality for all the players. But again safety first and we need to assess the current and future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic before implementing friendly games. Hopefully, we can play ball,” said Evangelista, whose Senior League Falcons have been eager to extend their reign in the league.

The Falcons topped the 2016 to 2018 Senior League competitions before the division had to shelve its 2019 season due to the Super Typhoon Yutu.