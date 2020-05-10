Finance denounces illegal lottery gaming on social media

By
|
Posted on May 11 2020
Share

The Department of Finance has received information that certain individuals have been organizing illegal lottery games using Facebook. 

The Department of Finance is responsible for licensing persons engaged in the operation of public lotteries and supervising and administering the operation of any lotteries in the Commonwealth. 

A lottery is a gambling scheme in which: (a) players pay or agree to pay something of value for a chance represented by numbers; (b) winning chances are to be determined by a drawing or by some other method based on an element of chance; and (c) holders of the winning chances are to receive something of value. 

No persons other than those licensed by the Department of Finance may operate or be engaged in the operation of a lottery and it is illegal for any person to sell, buy, or transfer in exchange for anything of value, any ticket or share of any lottery, which is not authorized by the Department of Finance. Any person found to be in violation of the law may be imprisoned for a period of up to five years or be fined up to $5,000 or both.

If you encounter a group that you think is suspicious or may be hosting illegal gambling on social media, contact the Department of Finance at 664-1100 or the Office of the Attorney General at 237-7500. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 20, 2020

Posted On Apr 20 2020

Community Briefs - April 15, 2020

Posted On Apr 15 2020

Community Briefs - April 14, 2020

Posted On Apr 14 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

May 11, 2020, 8:35 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 7 m/s E
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:49 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune