Flights between Saipan, Guam now daily

United Airlines announced yesterday that it has increased the Guam-Saipan schedule to offer daily flights between the islands, adding two flights more per week to accommodate the busy summer-fall travel season.

The daily morning flight schedule began on Aug. 1 and increases capacity between the islands as travel restrictions have recently eased.

“We are pleased to offer daily flights between Guam and Saipan to provide more convenient flight schedules for our customers,” said Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of Airport Operations for Asia-Pacific. “The new daily schedule will also provide our Saipan customers with better connectivity to Asia and the U.S. mainland.”

United also confirmed the August-September flight schedules for Guam as follows:

-Guam to Honolulu, daily

-Guam to Tokyo/Narita, daily

-Guam to Manila, five times weekly in August and increasing to daily in September

-Guam to Koror, Palau, one flight weekly

-Guam to Yap, FSM, one monthly flight

-Guam to Pohnpei and Chuuk, one flight weekly

The Island Hopper, one flight weekly Guam-Chuuk-Pohnpei-Kosrae-Kwajalein- Majuro-Honolulu and one flight-weekly Guam-Chuuk-Pohnpei-Majuro- Honolulu

Tickets are available for booking through united.com, travel agents, or United’s City Ticket Offices. Flight schedules are subject to change. Visit united.com or the United App for the latest flight information.

United’s Travel Ready Center

As travel restrictions continue to change worldwide, United encourages customers to utilize its “Travel-Ready Center” on the United app or united.com to prepare for upcoming travel. This feature lists COVID-19 entry requirements and testing options by destination. Customers can also upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel.

Customers with an active reservation can access the Travel-Ready Center through the “My Trips” section on the app or website. The Travel-Ready Center will provide tailored details on requirements for all travelers 18 and older on a customer’s itinerary, with status indicators noting if they are travel-ready based on specific requirements each individual needs to meet in order to board their flight. (PR)