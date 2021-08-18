Flights between Saipan, Guam now daily

By
|
Posted on Aug 19 2021

Tag:
Share

United Airlines announced yesterday that it has increased the Guam-Saipan schedule to offer daily flights between the islands, adding two flights more per week to accommodate the busy summer-fall travel season.

The daily morning flight schedule began on Aug. 1 and increases capacity between the islands as travel restrictions have recently eased.

“We are pleased to offer daily flights between Guam and Saipan to provide more convenient flight schedules for our customers,” said Sam Shinohara, United’s managing director of Airport Operations for Asia-Pacific. “The new daily schedule will also provide our Saipan customers with better connectivity to Asia and the U.S. mainland.”

United also confirmed the August-September flight schedules for Guam as follows:

-Guam to Honolulu, daily

-Guam to Tokyo/Narita, daily

-Guam to Manila, five times weekly in August and increasing to daily in September

-Guam to Koror, Palau, one flight weekly

-Guam to Yap, FSM, one monthly flight

-Guam to Pohnpei and Chuuk, one flight weekly

The Island Hopper, one flight weekly Guam-Chuuk-Pohnpei-Kosrae-Kwajalein- Majuro-Honolulu and one flight-weekly Guam-Chuuk-Pohnpei-Majuro- Honolulu

Tickets are available for booking through united.com, travel agents, or United’s City Ticket Offices. Flight schedules are subject to change. Visit united.com or the United App for the latest flight information.

United’s Travel Ready Center

As travel restrictions continue to change worldwide, United encourages customers to utilize its “Travel-Ready Center” on the United app or united.com to prepare for upcoming travel. This feature lists COVID-19 entry requirements and testing options by destination. Customers can also upload any required testing and vaccination records for domestic and international travel.

Customers with an active reservation can access the Travel-Ready Center through the “My Trips” section on the app or website. The Travel-Ready Center will provide tailored details on requirements for all travelers 18 and older on a customer’s itinerary, with status indicators noting if they are travel-ready based on specific requirements each individual needs to meet in order to board their flight. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Guam reports 144th COVID-19 death; 63 new cases

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
0

Bank of Guam’s 2020 Year in Review earns int’l honors

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
0

Guam, CNMI youth congresses take first step toward collaboration

Posted On Aug 19 2021
, By
0

USCG commissions 3 fast response cutters in Guam

Posted On Aug 13 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

What are the most dumped materials at the Marpi landfill?

Posted On Aug 19 2021

Youth takes charge: Youth Congress backs plastic bag ban

Posted On Aug 12 2021

UOG study explores traits that make coral species resilient to climate change

Posted On Aug 12 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - August 16, 2021

Posted On Aug 16 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 19, 2021, 10:29 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune