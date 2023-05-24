Flights cancelled due to Typhoon Mawar

Share











Although the Commonwealth Ports Authority has not closed any of the three CNMI airports, all domestic and international flights have been cancelled since yesterday.

According to CPA executive director Christopher Tenorio, all of the CNMI’s airports remain open but airlines have chosen to cancel their flights as a precautionary measure.

Tenorio added that the last flight to and from the CNMI was last Tuesday afternoon.

“T’Way has cancelled flights as of yesterday while Jeju has cancelled flights for yesterday and today. Asiana has also cancelled flights today. Meanwhile United cancelled flights since last Tuesday until today. So all domestic flights are cancelled as of yesterday,” he said.

“The last flight we had was last Tuesday, United Airlines came in in the morning then we had one by Jeju in the afternoon. After that, everything else was cancelled,” Tenorio added.

Meanwhile, Tenorio said, seaports on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are all closed and will remain closed until further notice.

“Seaports are closed as directed by the U.S. Coast Guard,” he said.

In addition, Tenorio said the Federal Aviation Administration has asked CPA to submit regular updates on the condition of the CNMI’s ports of entry.

“FAA has asked us to submit updates every four hours and every hour for Rota. We’re just monitoring the storm and giving updates to FAA. We’re also making sure all staff are safe. All staff have been sent home. Only essential employees are working right now like Ports Police, ARFF as they have to be here on standby,” he said.