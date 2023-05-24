Flights cancelled due to Typhoon Mawar

By
|
Posted on May 25 2023
Share

Although the Commonwealth Ports Authority has not closed any of the three CNMI airports, all domestic and international flights have been cancelled since yesterday.

According to CPA executive director Christopher Tenorio, all of the CNMI’s airports remain open but airlines have chosen to cancel their flights as a precautionary measure.

Tenorio added that the last flight to and from the CNMI was last Tuesday afternoon.

“T’Way has cancelled flights as of yesterday while Jeju has cancelled flights for yesterday and today. Asiana has also cancelled flights today. Meanwhile United cancelled flights since last Tuesday until today. So all domestic flights are cancelled as of yesterday,” he said.

“The last flight we had was last Tuesday, United Airlines came in in the morning then we had one by Jeju in the afternoon. After that, everything else was cancelled,” Tenorio added.

Meanwhile, Tenorio said, seaports on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota are all closed and will remain closed until further notice.

“Seaports are closed as directed by the U.S. Coast Guard,” he said.

In addition, Tenorio said the Federal Aviation Administration has asked CPA to submit regular updates on the condition of the CNMI’s ports of entry.

“FAA has asked us to submit updates every four hours and every hour for Rota. We’re just monitoring the storm and giving updates to FAA. We’re also making sure all staff are safe. All staff have been sent home. Only essential employees are working right now like Ports Police, ARFF as they have to be here on standby,” he said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you have a social media account?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 12, 2023

Posted On May 12 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 25, 2023, 6:08 AM
Rain
Rain
23°C
real feel: 21°C
current pressure: 1000 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 12 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 20 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune