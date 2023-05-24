Closures, cancelations, weather advisories, etc.

Enhanced image of Typhoon Mawar, courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as of 5:30pm yesterday. (https://www.goes.noaa.go/guam/GUAMCOL.JPG). (NOAA)

 

PSS classes, offices closed Thursday

Public School System classes remain canceled and school and central offices remain closed on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Stay safe and take care. An announcement will be made should there be any updates or changes. (PR)

USCIS Guam and Saipan offices closed

TAMUNING, Guam—ll U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Guam and Saipan offices, will be closed to the public due to Typhoon Mawar. Those with appointments scheduled will receive notification of a new date. All offices will remain closed until an “all-clear” is declared and the building is safe to reopen.

For the most up-to-date information on office closures, visit our website at www.uscis.gov. (USCIS)

Government offices closed

Effective Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 12:30pm, all government offices io Saipan and Tinian were closed until an “all clear” declaration is announced. (PR)

Shelters activated
Shelters were activated Monday afternoon, May 22, 2023. Residents who need shelter assistance are asked to use the shelters closest to their homes. Residents are expected to bring their own bedding, food, and drinks in the shelter. No pets are permitted in the shelter unless the pet is a certified service animal. An ID should be presented upon entry.

  1. Marianas High School (Cafeteria)
  2. Koblerville Elementary School (Cafeteria)
  3. Kagman High School (Cafeteria)
  4. Kagman Community Center
  5. Tinian: Tinian Elementary School (Cafeteria)
  6. Rota: Sinapalo Office on Aging

For Saipan, the Kagman Community Center was opened yon May 23, 2023. The Office on Aging is open to accommodate persons with disabilities and those with medical needs. Services under these categories include individuals who are wheelchair-bound, who need oxygen, and for those with ailments that do not need to be admitted at the hospital.

For Tinian, the Tinian Elementary School Cafeteria is currently housing 1 shelteree, with a maximum capacity of 60. For persons with disabilities or the elderly, the Tinian Aging Center is open. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Tinian Health Center is open.

For Rota, the Office on Aging in Sinapalo is the designated shelter for persons with disabilities and the elderly. For individuals requiring medical attention, the Rota Health Center is open. (PR)

Transportation to shelters

Transport services to typhoon shelters for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota can be accessed by contacting the following telephone numbers:

Saipan:

  1. EOC State Warning Point: (670) 237-8000 (Primary Number)
  2. Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority: One-Call/One-Click Transportation Information Resource Center: (670) 236-2682

Tinian:

  1. Public School System Tinian Elementary School Tinian: (670) 783-8962 or (670) 433-9250 (Primary)
  2. Tinian Municipality Operations Center: (670) 433-1800 or (670) 433-1803 (Secondary)

Rota:

  1. Rota Mayor’s Office: (670) 532-9451/2 (Primary Number)
  2. Rota Mayor’s Office Deputy Incident Commander: (670) 286-6618 (Secondary Number) (PR)

Commonwealth Utilities Corp.

Water services in Rota was turned off yesterday afternoon at about 1:30pm to prevent any potential contamination from high turbidity caused by the heavy rainfall from entering the water distribution system.

As Typhoon Mawar passes through the Mariana Islands, CUC field staff will stand down until the “all-clear” is issued by the CNMI Homeland Security and Emergency Management to ensure the safety of the CUC operators who are working diligently to maintain critical power, water and wastewater services for the community. (PR)

 

PSS, NMC, NMTech, private schools

All Public School System classes, including Head Start/Early Head Start and Early Intervention Programs, are canceled today May 25, 2023, until further notice. PSS has also made adjustments to its promotion and graduation schedules.

The continuation or cancellation of classes for other educational institutions will be announced by the respective institutions. (PR)

Contributing Author

May 2023

May 25, 2023, 6:08 AM

May 25, 2023, 6:08 AM
Rain
Rain
23°C
real feel: 21°C
current pressure: 1000 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 12 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 20 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




