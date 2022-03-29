FMS, Hopwood win season debuts

Share











Francisco M. Sablan Middle School and Hopwood Middle School prevailed in their respective season-opening games in the NMIFA-PSS Interscholastic Soccer League last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

FMS drew first blood in the 2021-2022 season of the ISL after nipping Saipan International School, 4-3. Rosie Saralu powered the Napu Riders to the close victory after scoring three goals, including the game winner in the 25th minute or three minutes after a conversion from Aubrey White allowed the Geckos to tie the match. Saralu made her two other goals in the 15th and 19th minute, while FMS’ other goal came from Connie Meteb in the 24th. SIS, on the other hand, drew its two other goals from Phoenix Gross and Lya Kim, who hit the board in the sixth and 12th minute, respectively.

The Geckos and Napu Riders are in Group A of the Middle School Division, which also has Saipan Community School.

In Group B, Hopwood crushed Chacha Oceanview, 7-1.



Five different players scored for Hopwood with Ha Ye Yelen and Kay Anne Costales delivering two goals apiece for the Hilitai. Shacey Sablan, Susana Arkoh, and Jessica Mirafel contributed one goal each in Hopwood’s strong start. Destiny Cabanayan made the lone goal for Chacha.

Action in the Middle School Division will continue this Saturday when Tinian takes on Hopwood at 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls high school division also kicked off its competition last weekend with SIS easing past Mt. Carmel School, 7-0.

Kaithlyn Chavez lifted the Geckos to the lopsided win after bagging five goals in their last Friday game. She scored SIS’ first four goals, starting her streak right in the second minute of the match, while her next three came in the sixth, 12th, and 22nd minute, and the last one in the 48th. Piper Clark and Audrey Castro posted the two other goals for SIS after finding their target in the 28th and 35th minute, respectively.

Mt. Carmel and SIS are in Group B along with Tinian, while Group A has MHS 1 and 2, Saipan Southern High School and Kagman High School.

Group A teams were scheduled to play their season opening games last night with MHS 1 taking on MHS 2 and Saipan Southern battling Kagman.

MD:

KW: