Statement on leadership change at Democratic Party of the NMI

Share











Editor’s Note: The following is the statement of Rep. Christina Marie Sablan (D-Saipan) and Rep. Leila Fleming Staffler (D-Saipan) on the leadership transition of the NMI Democratic Party:

Leila and I congratulate the newly elected interim officers of the Democratic Party of the Northern Marianas: Jonathan Cabrera, chair; Luella Marciano, vice chair; Shawna Indalecio, treasurer; and Melia Johnson, secretary—all long-time Democrats, faithful to the people of the Marianas and the values of the party. We thank them for stepping up to the plate to assume these positions of leadership in the party to support the election of Democrats up and down the ballot in this year’s critical election. And we stand ready to support them as well in the transition process and as we prepare for the next general membership meeting.

We also extend our deepest appreciation to immediate past chair Nola Kileleman Hix, whose energetic and visionary leadership these past three years has been instrumental in the reorganization of the party, and the successful election of Democrats to the CNMI House and Senate for the first time in decades. Nola has led the party with incredible grace and at great personal sacrifice, and we thank her for agreeing to stay on as interim chair well past her initial term even after her relocation to Guam with her family, in order to assist with the recruitment of her phenomenal successor and the transition in leadership.

We owe a debt of gratitude as well to immediate past vice chair Danny Quitugua, past treasurer Evan Yamagishi, and past secretary Luella Marciano, for their devoted and dependable service to the Democratic Party, our candidates and volunteers, the people of the Marianas, and the movement for good governance. Ms. Hix, Mr. Quitugua, Mr. Yamagishi, and, of course, Ms. Marciano who now assumes a new officer position, will continue to be active members of the party, and we will continue to look to them for their wise advice and institutional knowledge, especially in the coming months as the 2022 election draws near.

CHRISTINA MARIE SABLAN and LEILA FLEMING STAFFLER (Special to the Saipan Tribune)