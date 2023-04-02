Former MSA employees given option to relocate

By
|
Posted on Apr 03 2023
Share

The weekend closure of Marianas Southern Airways has left dozens of CNMI locals displaced. Southern Airways, the operating partner of MSA based off of Hawaii, has given these individuals an opportunity to relocate, though.

According to Southern Airways, those who were displaced as a result of MSA’s shutdown will be given an opportunity to relocate to another Southern Airways branch or will be offered the opportunity to work for Southern Airways on a work-from-home basis.

“All of Southern’s employees in the CNMI and Guam will be offered relocation opportunities or will be reassigned to work-from-home duties that will assist Southern in operating its 24-hour customer service center supporting operations around the world,” said Southern Airways in a statement when it announced the company’s withdrawal from the CNMI.

Still, Southern Airways CEO Stan Little thanked MSA president Keith Stewart and vice president William Giles for partnering with them to bring interisland service to the CNMI.

“We would like to thank Keith Stewart and Bill Giles, our joint venture partners in Saipan, for doing everything in their power to make this service viable for the people of the Marianas. Their love and care for the people of the CNMI and Guam is inspiring, and I share in their disappointment at the governor’s decision. Elections have consequences, and that’s something we cannot ever forget,” he said.

Southern Airways, the largest commuter airline in United States, officially withdrew as the operating airline for Marianas Southern Airways last April 1.

“The decision is based on the unwillingness of Gov. Arnold Palacios to honor the contract signed by the previous administration. The final flights will operate on April 1, 2023. All passengers booked after April 1 will see refunds to their credit cards beginning next week,” said Little.

Southern Airways has been the operating partner for Marianas Southern Airways since the airline’s inception. Marianas Southern launched operations in the CNMI and Guam in August 2022 following the execution of an incentive contract with the CNMI government last March.

Southern was identified as the only airline willing to commit resources to the CNMI in the wake of an abrupt suspension of flights by the CNMI’s lone inter-island airline, Star Marianas, which is faced with tax-related issues with the Commonwealth Ports Authority.

“We understand how vitally important interisland air service is to people living in island communities. That’s why we felt compelled to be part of a sustainable solution for the people of the [CNMI]. Unfortunately, since the new governor’s announcement, ticket sales have plummeted to the level where service in the Marianas is no longer feasible. This could have been worked out, but the governor just wasn’t interested in talking to us. I’ll never understand the lack of effort to salvage this investment,” said Little.

Southern is the parent company of Mokulele Airlines, which operates the most daily interisland flights in Hawaii.

“We love the people of the Marianas and are deeply sad that the money set aside for this contract is no longer available to serve their needs,” said Keith Sisson, chief of staff of Southern Airways. “This unfortunate situation at least introduced us to a wealth of talent whom we hope will contribute to our company’s success going forward elsewhere.”

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 3, 2023, 1:46 PM
Rain
Rain
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune