Four officials are sworn in to their posts
Gov. Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang administered yesterday afternoon the oaths of office for Leila F. Staffler to serve as secretary of Labor, Sylvian O. Igisomar to serve as secretary of Lands and Natural Resources, and Henry S. Hofschneider and Michael N. Evangelista to serve on the Commonwealth Zoning Board.
Palacios and Apatang extend their congratulations and best wishes to the four officials on their appointments to their respective departments and agencies. (PR)