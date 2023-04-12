Palacios appoints White to CUC board, Calvo to CEDA board

Share











Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has nominated Rebecca Agnes C. White to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors, and Dana Calvo to serve on the Commonwealth Economic Development Authority board of directors.

Palacios informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) Monday about his nomination of White to serve on the CUC board representing Saipan and Northern Islands and Calvo to serve on the CEDA board to represent Rota. Both nominations require Senate consent.

If confirmed, White will serve a four-year term, while Calvo will serve the remaining term vacated by newly elected Rota Mayor Aubry Hocog, which will expire on Sept. 25, 2025.

White is the office manager for the law offices of her father, Michael A. White. She is also the administrative assistant of the Friends of the Mariana Trench Monument. Calvo chairs the Rota Soil Conservation Board.