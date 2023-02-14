Free classes this week at JKPL

Share











Paddling canoe making class at JKPL

Register for a free cultural class on Paddling Canoe Making taught by Noel Noah Borja Quitugua at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. The class will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1pm to 4pm.

Participants will gain knowledge on the art of paper-folding methods used for constructing paddling canoes using basic materials such as index paper, bamboo sticks, and paper templates.

Registration is required. Seating is limited. Class participants must be 9 years old or older. Participants must have a valid library card clear of fines. Parents/guardians must sign a liability waiver form on behalf of their participating children and must adhere to public library policies and procedures. Contact children’s librarian Celina C. Foreman for more information and how to register at (670) 235- 7315. (PR)

Traditional body ornament replication class at JKPL

Register for free cultural class on artifacts replication such as traditional/contemporary jewelry making/body ornament and miniature wood carving and pyrography taught by Noel Noah Borja Quitugua at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library. The class will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 3pm to 7pm.

Registration is required. Seating is limited. Class participants must be 16 years old or older. Participants must have a valid library card clear of fines. Parents/guardians must sign a liability waiver form on behalf of their participating children and must adhere to public library policies and procedures. Contact children’s librarian Celina C. Foreman for more information and how to register (670) 235-7315. (PR)