Hafa Adai Rent-a-Car is now a ProaPerks partner

Share











Hafa Adai Rent-a-Car is the latest company to sign on as a Northern Marianas College ProaPerks Partner, joining many other businesses and organizations. All card-carrying members of the NMC ProaPerks program can now receive a 15% discount (applies to all car classes), as well as a waiver for the additional driver fee.

Hafa Adai Rent-a-Car is located at Joeten Motors on Beach Road. They can be reached by calling (670) 234-5562.

Companies and other interested organizations who would like to become part of the ProaPerks program and take advantage of the buying power of thousands of individuals that include NMC alumni, students, and employees, can find more information by emailing proaperks@marianas.edu. (PR)