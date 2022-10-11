Free electric fans to be given out today and tomorrow

Posted on Oct 12 2022
The CNMI Office of the Governor, through the CNMI Energy Task Force, will be giving out 18” assembled pedestal/standing electric fans today and tomorrow in a drive-thru event for Saipan residential households. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The CNMI Office of the Governor, through the CNMI Energy Task Force, will be giving out 18” assembled pedestal/standing electric fans today and tomorrow in a drive-thru event for Saipan residential households.

Continuing its ongoing efforts to promote conservation and reduction of energy use, the CNMI Energy Task Force will be hosting the Energy Conservation Outreach distribution this Oct. 12 and 13 at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center from 3pm to 6pm. About 1,000 electric fans will be given out on each day.

To avail of a standing fan, residential homeowners must present a copy of a valid government-issued identification card and submit a hard copy of a most recent Commonwealth Utilities Corp. utility billing. There is a limit to one fan per CUC utility billing. Sub-metered households are allowed, but these residents should submit a copy of the master CUC meter account bill. Furthermore, the ETF will be tracking CUC account numbers to prevent repeats.

The public is advised to have all documents ready, expect traffic congestion, have enough space in your vehicle for the new fan, and to extend courtesy and patience to others while waiting in the drive-thru event. No walk-ins will be entertained for this event.

With limited supply for this event, items will be available for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the specified time only, while supplies last.

Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, the public is required to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times during the program event hours of operations. All vehicle operators and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times and must follow all posted event signs and obey all event traffic flow signs.

For Rota and Tinian residents, fans will be distributed in the upcoming weeks as the ETF and the Division of Energy prepare for the shipment and handling of the units. (Office of the Governor)

