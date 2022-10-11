CNMI awarded $1.9M in outdoor recreational funding

Share











The U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service has announced $1,901,200.00 in Land & Water Conservation Fund State Assistance funding to benefit the preservation and development of outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

The assistance granted to benefit the CNMI is as follows:

– $900,000: PakPak Beach Recreational Park (Saipan). The park is positioned along one of the most accessible beach areas in the southern point of the island, making it a popular site for picnics and water-based activity. The PakPak Beach Recreational Park will feature various outdoor recreational alternatives on site—a large central pavilion along with three outlying pavilions to serve as picnic or general gathering areas; outdoor picnic areas with grill stations; an all-inclusive playground system that is accessible to all ages and abilities; a parking lot and walkways that are ADA-compliant; and outdoor beach shower stations. Solar PV systems will be installed to the pavilions for lighting. The project also aims to renovate the restroom facilities that are located on site, which have been inaccessible to the public for some time now due to damage.

– $645,600.00: Koblerville Recreational Park (Saipan). Nestled between Chalan Msgr. Martinez and Koblerville Road (near Tottotville entrance), the construction of a recreational park will provide a play and exercise area for children of all ages, genders, ethnicities, and abilities and create the opportunity for the community to promote an overall healthier and happier lifestyle. The park will feature an all-inclusive playground system that is accessible to all ages and abilities; and will also be fitted with added play units that will service the general play area. Pavilions will be constructed to serve as picnic or general gathering areas for those utilizing the park area with multiple outdoor picnic areas also being made available on site. Added amenities to the site will include ADA-compliant walkways and parking areas, and perimeter fencing for added security. Solar PV systems will be installed to the pavilions and added points around the park for lighting.

– $177,800.00: As Matmos Park (Rota). The intent of the As Matmos Park project proposal is to improve the functionality of the popular fishing site and make it more purposeful to those who utilize the recreational area. The project aims to construct a pavilion to serve as picnic or general gathering areas for those utilizing the park area, as well as, outdoor picnic areas with grill stations. Solar PV systems will be installed to the pavilions for lighting. The site will also feature an ADA-compliant concrete walkway equipped with security fencing that leads out to the lookout point. The project also intends to install a restroom facility on site equipped with a multi-purpose water tank.

– $177,800: Pona Point Park (Rota). The intent of the Pona Point Park project proposal is to improve the functionality of the popular fishing site and make it more purposeful to those who utilize the recreational area. The project aims to construct a pavilion to serve as picnic or general gathering areas for those utilizing the park area, as well as outdoor picnic areas with grill stations. Solar PV systems will be installed to the pavilions for lighting. The site will also feature an ADA-compliant concrete walkway equipped with security fencing that leads out to the lookout point. The project also intends to install a restroom facility on site equipped with a multi-purpose water tank.

The Land & Water Conservation Fund State Assistance Program was established to assist in the preservation and development of outdoor recreation so that such resources may be available for an individual’s active participation in such recreation and to strengthen the health and vitality of the citizens of the community. These funds may be in support of a wide range of outdoor recreation uses, such as community parks, playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds, trails, and outdoor sports facilities; as well as for certain indoor infrastructure that supports these activities such as restrooms.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres commended the staff and management of the Office of Grants Management & State Clearinghouse for working on the technical proposals and ensuring that all submissions contained the required site development plans, preliminary engineering designs, and boundary maps.

“Parks and outdoor recreational sites are important for the Commonwealth and its people; they provide an outlet to gather, bond with family and friends, and to enjoy our island’s natural and scenic beauty,” said Torres. “I will continue to push for more outdoor facilities and to find funding for more lighting at our basketball courts, pathways, and other recreational sites.”

Epi Cabrera, who is the administrator for the Office of Grants Management & State Clearinghouse, would like to recognize that one of the submissions, particularly the Koblerville Recreational Park, was designed and planned meticulously by our 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program summer interns. Architects and a panel of business executives were present during the intern’s park development presentation, allowing the interns to receive immediate feedback on zoning requirements, setbacks, building code requirements, and possible park features that would work best with the population.

“I am very proud of all our summer interns; they had a challenging undertaking, but they learned the grant writing process, the procurement process, called for quotations, visited the site and performed measurements and crafted renderings all within a two-week time frame. Now in a few months, their vision will come to fruition,” Cabrera said.

The 2022 Summer Youth Interns included: Kinamarie Dela Cruz, Alexis Cabrera, Kim De Belen, Sophia Cornelio, Mercedes Cabrera, Rhone De Ocampo, Ierlyma Deleon Guerrero, and Nevaeh Cruz.

“Unfortunately, OGM-SC was not able to submit proposals for Tinian due to LWCF requirements on structure type with Tinian’s proposed project; however, the Municipality of Tinian has informed OGM-SC that they will submit these requirements before the closing of the next funding cycle in December 2022,” Cabrera added.

Furthermore, OGM-SC, alongside the Municipality of Rota staff, are working on securing necessary earthmoving permits from local permitting agencies before the projects are announced for construction bidding.

Call OGM at 670-664-9994/5 if you have any questions regarding future outdoor recreational ideas. For future reference, LWCF does not provide funding for the maintenance and operations of outdoor recreational sites and facilities. (Office of the Governor)