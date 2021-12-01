Free Fall Protection Training set
The CNMI Department of Labor said Tuesday that the University of California San Diego Extension will be conducting a free Fall Protection Training at Aqua Resort Club on the following dates and times:
– Dec. 2, 2021: 8am–12pm/12:30pm–4:30pm
– Dec. 3, 2021: 8am–12pm/12:30pm–4:30pm
– Dec. 6, 2021: 8am–12pm/12:30pm–4:30pm
The UCSD Extension is providing this free Fall Protection Training which is being funded by a Susan Harwood Grant. These free half-day courses will be taught in-person. Choose one of four-hour sessions and enroll on the website below.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-fall-protection-workshop-courses-for-cnmi-saipan-tickets-216697607377
For more information contact the CNMI OSHA at (670) 664-3154/3156/3157. (PR)