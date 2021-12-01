NMI Supreme Court limits in-person transactions

In light of the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community, the NMI Supreme Court directed yesterday its staff and the public to limit in-person courtroom contact as much as possible.

As outlined in its COVID-19 Order No. 16 yesterday, Judiciary staff and the public are being required to conduct transactions with the use of electronic filing, teleconferencing, and video conferencing.

Also, from Nov. 30, 2021, to Jan. 7, 2022, the NMI Superior Court will be limiting in-person proceedings by scheduling telephonic or video conferencing.

“Our judges and justices, staff, and members of the Bar [Association] are well-versed in conducting virtual hearings at this point in the pandemic. The Judiciary anticipates that Superior Court matters will continue to move forward, albeit in a different form than we are used to,” said Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexandro C. Castro.

The following Judiciary facilities are open to the public for limited purposes: Guma Hustisia, Centron Hustisia, and the Commonwealth Recorder’s satellite office at Marianas Business Plaza (by appointment only). The Kotten Tinian is temporarily closed until Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

Persons with apparent symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever of over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or 38 degrees Celsius, severe cough, or shortness of breath may be prohibited from entering the facilities. The order further requires that all persons, while in NMI Judiciary facilities or properties, to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth, stay six feet apart from others who are not in the same household, and to wash their hands often. (PR)

