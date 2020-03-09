Free kids’ e-book on keeping hands germ-free

Share







As a public service to the CNMI and the worldwide communities, author and nurse Riza Ramos has authorized a free e-book download of her book, GermStopper Boy: The Clean Hands Hero, for families, educators and health care personnel to freely share.

“The best way to prevent the spread of infection is hand washing,” said Ramos, a former Commonwealth Health Center nurse. “This children’s book was written during the time I was teaching my own son the importance of washing his hands correctly.”

Germstopper Boy tells the story of Little Eman, who learned to understand why he always has to wash his hands. The story is told in easy-to-understand rhyme (for ages 8-10; third grade level), and features bold, full-color illustrations by Rodante Guarda.

Download the free e-book at: http://rizaramosbooks.com, where you can also order the paperback or hardcover edition. (PR)