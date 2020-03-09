OVR wants exemption from austerity

Share







The State Rehabilitation Council wants to be exempted from the 16-hour cut that is part of the austerity measures the CNMI government will implement starting March 15.

At a general membership meeting last Thursday, the council questioned its inclusion in the austerity measure and the looming 16-hour cut, despite the agency being federally funded.

Office of Vocational Rehabilitation director Maryann Arriola said that OVR, which is under the council, needs to comply with standards when it comes to meeting services and consumer services in a timely manner.

“[The work-hour cut] is going to hamper operations and consumer services, which is very disheartening and there is nothing we can do at this point.” she said.

Right now, Arriola is working with the Office of the Governor to submit an extension letter to clarify the matter.

She also reported they completed Phase 2 of their grant submission and is now waiting to be awarded.

OVR has about 200 cases they are serving, though they only have three rehabilitation counselors.

In addition, they have placed seven clients in jobs at Micronesian Brokers Inc, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, Triple J Wholesale, Taro Sue, and OVR.

“I’m so grateful to some of the private business for hiring people with disabilities to be a part of the society and making them independent on their own,” she added. (Chevy Alipio)