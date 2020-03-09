OVR wants exemption from austerity

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2020

Tag:
Share

The State Rehabilitation Council wants to be exempted from the 16-hour cut that is part of the austerity measures the CNMI government will implement starting March 15.

At a general membership meeting last Thursday, the council questioned its inclusion in the austerity measure and the looming 16-hour cut, despite the agency being federally funded.

Office of Vocational Rehabilitation director Maryann Arriola said that OVR, which is under the council, needs to comply with standards when it comes to meeting services and consumer services in a timely manner.

“[The work-hour cut] is going to hamper operations and consumer services, which is very disheartening and there is nothing we can do at this point.” she said.

Right now, Arriola is working with the Office of the Governor to submit an extension letter to clarify the matter.

She also reported they completed Phase 2 of their grant submission and is now waiting to be awarded.

OVR has about 200 cases they are serving, though they only have three rehabilitation counselors.

In addition, they have placed seven clients in jobs at Micronesian Brokers Inc, Joeten-Kiyu Public Library, Triple J Wholesale, Taro Sue, and OVR.

“I’m so grateful to some of the private business for hiring people with disabilities to be a part of the society and making them independent on their own,” she added. (Chevy Alipio)

Contributing Author

Related Posts

0

Blind and 55 years old or older? OVR can help!

Posted On Dec 04 2019
, By

Why companies should hire disabled workers

Posted On Sep 19 2019
, By

Limited hours at OVR

Posted On Sep 03 2019
, By

OVR to work on Pre-Employment Transition Services

Posted On Aug 21 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - March 8, 2020

Posted On Mar 09 2020

Community Briefs - March 4, 2020

Posted On Mar 04 2020

Community Briefs - February 28, 2020

Posted On Feb 28 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 10, 2020, 9:17 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune