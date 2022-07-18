Free portable gas stove, butane gas canisters to be handed out on Rota

Share











The Department of Public Works’ Energy Division Office will be handing out portable gas stoves and butane gas canister on Rota this Saturday and Sunday in a drive-thru event that will primarily benefit residential households.

The distribution, which is being done in coordination with the Office of the Governor and Office of Grants Management, will take place on July 23, from 9am to 12pm, at the Rota Man’Amko Center and on July 24, from 9am to 12pm, at the Rota Round House.

In addition, staff from the Weatherization Assistance Program will be available on Rota to assist anyone interested in applying for program services.

This distribution is part of the division’s “2022 Rota Energy Educational Awareness and Community Outreach Program Campaign Drive-Thru Distribution Event.”

To avail of the portable gas stove with butane gas canister, residential homeowners must present a copy of a valid government-issued ID and a copy of a most recent Commonwealth Utilities Corp. billing with the same name on the ID and CUC account. Residents that are tenants of apartments, rental properties, etc., and not named as the CUC account holder, must provide a copy of a lease or rental agreement. If the residential homeowner with the CUC account holder’s name is unable to make it, provide a letter of authorization along with a copy of the ID matching the CUC account name to avail of the distribution item.

Businesses, rental property owners, and/or landlords are not eligible to receive the portable gas stove with the butane gas.

With limited supply for this event, items will be available for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the specified time only, while supplies last.

Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, the public is required to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times during the program event hours of operations. All vehicle operators and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times and must follow all posted event signs and obey all event traffic flow signs.

With the continuing rise in the utility rate, the Division of Energy, along with the Office of Grants Management, is promoting energy conservation to encourage implementation of energy measures to help reduce energy use and save money.

For additional questions or information regarding this event, you may contact reporting specialist Maile Iakopo at 664-4480/4.

Funding opportunity for this project is made possible through grant funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy – State Energy Program and Office of the Governor, Office of Grants Management. (PR)