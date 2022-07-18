Free portable gas stove, butane gas canisters to be handed out on Rota

By
|
Posted on Jul 19 2022
Share

The Department of Public Works’ Energy Division Office will be handing out portable gas stoves and butane gas canister on Rota this Saturday and Sunday in a drive-thru event that will primarily benefit residential households.

The distribution, which is being done in coordination with the Office of the Governor and Office of Grants Management, will take place on July 23, from 9am to 12pm, at the Rota Man’Amko Center and on July 24, from 9am to 12pm, at the Rota Round House.

In addition, staff from the Weatherization Assistance Program will be available on Rota to assist anyone interested in applying for program services.

This distribution is part of the division’s “2022 Rota Energy Educational Awareness and Community Outreach Program Campaign Drive-Thru Distribution Event.”

To avail of the portable gas stove with butane gas canister, residential homeowners must present a copy of a valid government-issued ID and a copy of a most recent Commonwealth Utilities Corp. billing with the same name on the ID and CUC account. Residents that are tenants of apartments, rental properties, etc., and not named as the CUC account holder, must provide a copy of a lease or rental agreement. If the residential homeowner with the CUC account holder’s name is unable to make it, provide a letter of authorization along with a copy of the ID matching the CUC account name to avail of the distribution item.

Businesses, rental property owners, and/or landlords are not eligible to receive the portable gas stove with the butane gas.

With limited supply for this event, items will be available for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the specified time only, while supplies last.

Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, the public is required to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times during the program event hours of operations. All vehicle operators and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times and must follow all posted event signs and obey all event traffic flow signs.

With the continuing rise in the utility rate, the Division of Energy, along with the Office of Grants Management, is promoting energy conservation to encourage implementation of energy measures to help reduce energy use and save money.

For additional questions or information regarding this event, you may contact reporting specialist Maile Iakopo at 664-4480/4.

Funding opportunity for this project is made possible through grant funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy – State Energy Program and Office of the Governor, Office of Grants Management. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Have you personally experienced an instance when you are unable to buy a specific product or item in CNMI stores because of a supply shortage issue?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2022

TAGA PLUS

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 18, 2022

Posted On Jul 18 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 15, 2022

Posted On Jul 15 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 4, 2022

Posted On Jul 04 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

July 19, 2022, 6:07 AM
Sunny
Sunny
26°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 97%
wind speed: 2 m/s NE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:56 AM
sunset: 6:51 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune