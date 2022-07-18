Guam reports 2 COVID-19-related deaths; 142 new cases

Share











The Guam Joint Information Center reported two COVID-19-related fatalities last Friday, as well as 142 new cases.

The 375th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on June 30, 2022. The patient was a 41-year-old female, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on June 30.

The 376th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GRMC on July 7, 2022. The patient was a 74-year-old male, fully vaccinated without a booster, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on June 23.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of more members of our community. We extend our sincerest condolences and sympathies to their families and friends,” said acting governor Josh Tenorio. “With each loss, we are reminded that we must continue to do better to protect ourselves and those we love. We strongly urge everyone eligible to update their defenses with vaccines, and the first and second booster.”

Also, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported Friday 142 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,403 specimens collected July 14, 2022. Fourteen of the cases reported are through the Department of Defense.

To date, there have been a total of 53,601 officially reported cases in Guam, 376 deaths, 1,194 cases in active isolation, and 52,031 not in active isolation. (PR)