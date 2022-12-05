Free webinars on federal contracting

Share











The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars this December. Webinars are held every Wednesday from 10am to 11:30am via Zoom.

Zoom links are emailed to all registered attendees 30 minutes before the webinar.

– Dec. 7, 2022 – How to Register in SAM – Vendors need an active SAM registration to participate in Federal contracting. The Guam PTAC will take you through the new Entity Validation process, the actual SAM registration, and follow-up requirements. We will also discuss the new annual renewal process.

– Dec. 14, 2022 – Federal Contract Opportunities – SAM.gov is the portal for Federal Contract Opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show you how to use the website to ensure you do not miss any opportunities. Opportunity types, search filters, and search strategies will be discussed.

– Dec. 21, 2022 – Cybersecurity: Federal Contractor Responsibilities – Department of Defense vendors need to protect Covered Unclassified Information. We will discuss DOD’s current requirements as well as the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC 2.0).

– Dec. 28, 2022 – Government of Guam Procurement – The Guam PTAC will explain Government of Guam Procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids.

To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php (PR)