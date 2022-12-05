Former CUC board chair Manglona is re-nominated

Share











The former chairperson of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors representing the First Senatorial District, or Rota, has been re-nominated to the board.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres informed Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) last Nov. 30 that Miranda Lynn V. Manglona’s membership on CUC board is critical to ensure consistency and continuity in fulfilling CUC’s goals and objectives.

“I have every confidence that Mrs. Manglona will continue to devote her time and efforts in the best interest of our people,” the governor said.

The nomination requires the advice and consent of the Senate. If confirmed, Manglona would serve a four-year term.

With the recent expiration of Manglona’s term, Janice Tenorio is currently serving as CUC board pro tem chair.

Torres told Manglona that he is confident that she will continue to devote her time and efforts to providing the best assistance for the betterment of the CNMI’s public utilities.

Hofschneider referred the appointment of Manglona Friday to the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations for review and recommendations.

Miranda was first elected CUC board chair in December 2018.