Former CUC board chair Manglona is re-nominated

By
|
Posted on Dec 06 2022
Miranda Lynn V. Manglona

The former chairperson of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board of directors representing the First Senatorial District, or Rota, has been re-nominated to the board.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres informed Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) last Nov. 30 that Miranda Lynn V. Manglona’s membership on CUC board is critical to ensure consistency and continuity in fulfilling CUC’s goals and objectives.

“I have every confidence that Mrs. Manglona will continue to devote her time and efforts in the best interest of our people,” the governor said.

The nomination requires the advice and consent of the Senate. If confirmed, Manglona would serve a four-year term.

With the recent expiration of Manglona’s term, Janice Tenorio is currently serving as CUC board pro tem chair.

Torres told Manglona that he is confident that she will continue to devote her time and efforts to providing the best assistance for the betterment of the CNMI’s public utilities.

Hofschneider referred the appointment of Manglona Friday to the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations for review and recommendations.

Miranda was first elected CUC board chair in December 2018.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
