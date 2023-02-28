Free webinars on federal contracting

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars this March.

Webinars are held every Thursday from 10am to 11:30am via Zoom. Zoom links are emailed to all registered attendees 30 minutes before the webinar.

March 2, 2023 – How to Get HUBZone CertifiedAll of Guam and the CNMI are HUBZones. The Guam PTAC will take you through the certification process, the required supporting documents, and follow-up requirements from SBA.

March 9, 2023 – How to Get 8(a) CertifiedThe 8(a) program is a business development program for companies owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. The Guam PTAC will discuss eligibility, the online application, and follow-up documentation.

March 16, 2023 – How to Get WOSB CertifiedThe Women-Owned Small Business program encourages women to pursue Federal contracts in historically, male dominated industries. We will discuss the online certification process as well as supporting document requirements.

March 23, 2023 – Mentor-Protégé Programs – SBA and DOD Mentor-Protégé programs allow small businesses to team up with large businesses without running afoul of affiliation regulations. The Guam PTAC will update you on the eligibility requirements, the application process, and follow-up requirements for both programs.

March 30, 2023 – How to Get SDVOSB CertifiedSBA recently took over Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business Certification from the VA. The Guam PTAC will update you on the eligibility requirements, the application process, and follow-up requirements for SBA’s newest certification.

Register at https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

