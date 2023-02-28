UOG faculty contribute to ‘Cambridge History of the Pacific Ocean’

Share











Three University of Guam faculty members contributed to a two-volume publication released by the prestigious Cambridge University Press.

The Cambridge History of the Pacific Ocean represents a comprehensive survey of the history of the Pacific Ocean, an area making up around one-third of the Earth’s surface, from initial human colonization to the present day. More than 80 authors contributed to the publication’s 64 chapters in two volumes. Volume I explores the history of the Pacific Ocean pre-1800 and Volume II examines the period from 1800 to the present day.

Dr. Anne Perez Hattori, a professor of History, CHamoru Studies, and Micronesian Studies at UOG, wrote Volume II’s introduction and the series conclusion, “Choppy Waters.” She also served as a co-editor overseeing 16 chapters in Volume II.

“With 64 chapters, we were challenged to identify the leading experts in each topic. I feel gratified that we were able to include two [more] contributors from UOG—master navigator Larry Raigetal and emeritus professor [Dr.] Chris Lobban,” said Hattori.

Micronesian seafaring traditions featured

Raigetal, assistant professor of Island Wisdom in the CHamoru Studies program, and a master navigator from Lamotrek Atoll, in Yap, wrote a chapter on ancient seafaring traditions in Micronesia.

“Although there is a decent body of literature about seafaring, this is the first scholarly piece by an actual master navigator, making Raigetal’s chapter truly historic. We were very honored when he accepted our invitation to contribute and are thrilled with his chapter,” said Hattori.

Lobban, an emeritus professor of Biology, wrote a chapter on island ecosystems and was assisted by Maria Schefter, a post-doctoral researcher. Hattori regards Lobban as a globally recognized authority on tropical Pacific environments.

Six years in the making

The two volumes offer different ways of telling and viewing history through the Pacific’s exceptionally diverse cultural traditions and over timespans that require multidisciplinary and multicultural collaborative perspectives.

The project began six years ago when Professor Paul D’Arcy of the Australian National University invited Hattori and a small group of Pacific historians to meet in New Zealand and conceptualize the ambitious multi-volume project.

The process included pitching the product to Cambridge University Press, identifying and contacting some of the world’s leading authorities on Pacific histories, and meeting deadlines affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The final product will stand in perpetuity and is certainly one of the highlights of my career,” Hattori added.

For more information, contact Hattori at hattoria@triton.uog.edu.

The two volumes are on Amazon.com

The University of Cambridge’s publication arm, Cambridge University Press is the world’s oldest publishing house, created in 1534 by the English King Henry VIII. It has published works by eminent historical figures such as Isaac Newton, John Milton, and Stephen Hawking, and has published more than 170 works by Nobel Prize winners. (UOG)