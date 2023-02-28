UOG faculty contribute to ‘Cambridge History of the Pacific Ocean’

By
|
Posted on Mar 01 2023

Tag:
Share

From left, Larry Raigetal, master navigator and UOG assistant professor of Island Wisdom; Dr. Anne Perez Hattori, UOG professor of History; Maria Schefter, post-doctoral researcher; Dr. Christopher Lobban, UOG emeritus professor of Biology; gather recently to announce the publication of The Cambridge History of the Pacific Ocean, a six-year project with Cambridge University Press. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

Three University of Guam faculty members contributed to a two-volume publication released by the prestigious Cambridge University Press.

The Cambridge History of the Pacific Ocean represents a comprehensive survey of the history of the Pacific Ocean, an area making up around one-third of the Earth’s surface, from initial human colonization to the present day. More than 80 authors contributed to the publication’s 64 chapters in two volumes. Volume I explores the history of the Pacific Ocean pre-1800 and Volume II examines the period from 1800 to the present day.

Dr. Anne Perez Hattori, a professor of History, CHamoru Studies, and Micronesian Studies at UOG, wrote Volume II’s introduction and the series conclusion, “Choppy Waters.” She also served as a co-editor overseeing 16 chapters in Volume II.

“With 64 chapters, we were challenged to identify the leading experts in each topic. I feel gratified that we were able to include two [more] contributors from UOG—master navigator Larry Raigetal and emeritus professor [Dr.] Chris Lobban,” said Hattori.

Micronesian seafaring traditions featured

Raigetal, assistant professor of Island Wisdom in the CHamoru Studies program, and a master navigator from Lamotrek Atoll, in Yap, wrote a chapter on ancient seafaring traditions in Micronesia.

“Although there is a decent body of literature about seafaring, this is the first scholarly piece by an actual master navigator, making Raigetal’s chapter truly historic. We were very honored when he accepted our invitation to contribute and are thrilled with his chapter,” said Hattori.

Lobban, an emeritus professor of Biology, wrote a chapter on island ecosystems and was assisted by Maria Schefter, a post-doctoral researcher. Hattori regards Lobban as a globally recognized authority on tropical Pacific environments.

Six years in the making

The two volumes offer different ways of telling and viewing history through the Pacific’s exceptionally diverse cultural traditions and over timespans that require multidisciplinary and multicultural collaborative perspectives.

The project began six years ago when Professor Paul D’Arcy of the Australian National University invited Hattori and a small group of Pacific historians to meet in New Zealand and conceptualize the ambitious multi-volume project.

The process included pitching the product to Cambridge University Press, identifying and contacting some of the world’s leading authorities on Pacific histories, and meeting deadlines affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The final product will stand in perpetuity and is certainly one of the highlights of my career,” Hattori added.

For more information, contact Hattori at hattoria@triton.uog.edu.

The two volumes are on Amazon.com

The University of Cambridge’s publication arm, Cambridge University Press is the world’s oldest publishing house, created in 1534 by the English King Henry VIII. It has published works by eminent historical figures such as Isaac Newton, John Milton, and Stephen Hawking, and has published more than 170 works by Nobel Prize winners. (UOG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Air Force pilots and cousins recall journey from UOG

Posted On Feb 27 2023
, By
0

UOG to launch Storyboard 20 tomorrow

Posted On Feb 22 2023
, By
0

UOG builds ties with National Museum of Taiwan Literature 

Posted On Feb 20 2023
, By
0

UOG looks to facilitate mango research, improve production

Posted On Feb 03 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 1, 2023, 10:36 AM
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 77%
wind speed: 11 m/s NE
wind gusts: 16 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:34 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune