Fried chicken, milk tea promotion at Night Scent

Posted on Apr 05 2021
Night Scent Restaurant’s fried chicken and milk tea promotion. (Contributed Photo)

Night Scent Restaurant is having a fried chicken and milk tea promotion as a big thank you to its loyal customers.

As part of the promotion, they are offering eight pieces of their sumptuous fried chicken and two milk teas for the bargain-basement price of $11. If you want a smaller meal, Night Scent Restaurant also has a $6 combo package that includes four pieces of fried chicken and one milk tea.

“We believe that during the pandemic, the price of eight fried chicken and two tall glasses of milk tea for $11 is acceptable to most people,” said owner Lin Ming.

So far, she said Night Scent Restaurant has been selling more than a dozen of the fried chicken and milk tea combo meals everyday. “Our customers’ feedback has been quite good, with a lot saying that our fried chicken tastes good, are very crispy, and affordable.”

One 17-year-old loyal customer said she orders Night Scent Restaurant’s fried chicken and milk tea combo meal every week.

“Night Scent offers affordable meal deals with two of my favorite food, fried chicken and boba milk tea. The chicken is juicy and crispy and pairs well with Night Scent’s classic boba milk tea,” she said.

A 47-year-old graphic artist who works at a telecommunication company is also a recent convert to Night Scent Restaurant’s fried chicken.

Night Scent Restaurant’s Chinese buns or siopao. (Contributed Photo)

“I love the chicken so much since it’s the closest taste to my real Pinoy all-time favorite (Jollibee). The skin is crispy yet tender inside and they season it well. The best way to enjoy it is with hot rice and an ice-cold beverage. I’ve ordered at this restaurant many times and they provide a consistent quality of fried chicken,” he said.

Aside from the popular fried chicken and milk tea combo, the Garapan restaurant also prides itself with its authentic Chinese buns, known locally as siopao.

“The filling is pork and cabbage, we use thin wrapper and with enough stuffing, and they’re very juicy inside. Those who want to order need to call us before 12pm everyday and the buns can be picked up at 5pm,” said Ming.

Other bestsellers at Night Scent Restaurant are its sweet and sour pork, sour pork rice bowl, beef broccoli, and chicken steak burrito.

For now, Ming said, they are only open for take-out orders. “Due to the pandemic, we cannot open dine-in for now. It is expected that dine-in will be open after [international] flights return,” she said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Night Scent Restaurant is just happy to stay open and continue to make their loyal customers happy.

“We hope that customers can be happy when they eat the food we provide. Everyone is welcome to order,” she said.

Night Scent Restaurant is located along Coral Tree Avenue across Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan. It’s operating days and hours are Sunday-Saturday from 11am to 10pm. For orders, call 989-1288.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
