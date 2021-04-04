DOF prepares to request for additional money for stimulus

Share











While the CNMI Department of Finance expects to receive about $85 million for the first distribution of the third stimulus payments, it expects to get an estimated $120 million-plus in all, said Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig Thursday.

“It’s a moving target,” said Atalig.

Speaking at the Torres administration’s regular news briefing on radio, Atalig said they’re already prepared to submit a request for additional funds. “Keep in mind, the second stimulus was $600 per taxpayer, and we distributed well over $52 million,” he said.

From $600 to $1,400 per taxpayer is about a 60% increase in stimulus funds, Atalig said, so the CNMI should get way over $100 million in stimulus funds for distribution.

He said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service gives the CNMI about 80% of their estimates as part of the first transfer.

“So we’ll use that figure to get all those out,” he said.

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) earlier said the American Rescue Plan reduces eligibility for the $1,400 rebate so no individual making more than $80,000 qualifies, a change that should have little impact in the Marianas.

Finance expects the third stimulus to be processed this week or next week.