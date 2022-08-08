FSM tries to keep the peace between US and China

Share











PALIKIR, Pohnpei—Recently, the government of the Federated States of Micronesia became aware of a high-level visit to Taiwan by the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. The FSM has received informal communications from representatives of both the government of the People’s Republic of China and the government of the United States of America asking if the FSM will comment on the visit, which has resulted in substantial publicity in global news-media and heightened geopolitical saber-rattling in the Taiwan Strait, including increasingly stern rhetoric from stakeholders in Taiwan’s prosperity, military exercises inclusive of missile launches over Taiwan’s territory and into Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and the suspension of cooperation between China and the U.S. on matters such as tackling climate change and high-level military dialogue. It is reported that certain agricultural products are no longer able to be traded between Taiwan and other parts of China.

The foreign policy of the government of the FSM is to be a friend to all and an enemy to none, and to extend to all countries what is sought: peace, friendship, cooperation, and love in our common humanity. In this regard, the FSM has both an enduring partnership with the United States of America and a great friendship with the People’s Republic of China. It is the view of the FSM government that the world will ultimately be more peaceful, and more capable at dealing with the threat of civilizational collapse caused by anthropogenic climate change, if China and the U.S. work together as partners and as friends, with mutual love and respect for one another.

It is the FSM government’s observation that the moment the visit by the U.S. speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan became common knowledge, that China felt that its One-China Principle and sovereignty was threatened, and so sought to delay or cancel the visit by the U.S. speaker. It is the FSM government’s observation that the U.S., which “acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is part of China,” would be unwilling to accommodate what it interprets as aggressive behavior, and so the visit occurred without delay or hindrance. It is noteworthy that, in democracies with separate but equal branches of government, where leaders are elected by and accountable to the people, that some leaders in one branch of government may hold differing views from leaders in that same branch, or other branches, of government.

It is the FSM government’s observation that, following the visit, a visible increase in both rhetoric and action has heightened geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait; this is concerning to the FSM and its people. It is the FSM government’s observation that both China and the U.S. see the other side as a “bully” engaging in provocative behavior, with China interpreting the visit of a high-level U.S. elected official to Taiwan as invasive, unprecedented, and unwelcome, and the U.S. interpreting the launch of missiles over Taiwan and also into Japan’s exclusive economic zone as a purposefully antagonistic overreaction.

It is not the intention of the FSM government to publicly and explicitly condemn, or condone, any particular behavior by China or the U.S. in regards to this specific issue, or to draw comparisons between either country’s actions or inaction, on the premise that the FSM believes that doing so is more likely to promote violence than to promote peace. The FSM government believes that it is plausible that both China and the U.S. see themselves as being the responsible party that is “in the right,” with the other party as irresponsible and “in the wrong,” and that both countries would have prepared extensive justifications and rationalizations to support their perspective.

As a member of the United Nations, the FSM believes in the U.N.’s mission statement to ensure the “maintenance of international peace and security.” The FSM, as a member of the Pacific Islands Forum living in the peaceful and harmonious Blue Pacific Continent, and as an enduring partner to the United States and a great friend to China, encourages and calls upon both China and the U.S. to de-escalate tensions. It is the view of the FSM that we, as a global society, should let no one build walls to divide us—be they walls of hatred, or walls of stone; that we should end the vanity of nations, as we’ve but one Earth on which to live; that we should embrace the rules-based international order and the rule of law, with an emphasis on respecting others as much we respect ourselves, and recognize that freedom is merely privilege unless enjoyed by one and all.

It is the view of the FSM government that it ultimately doesn’t matter “who is at fault,” “who started it,” who is a “bully,” who and what is “wrong,” and who and what is “right,” if the outcome results in conflict. It is essential for global peace, security, prosperity, and stability that there be no additional conflict in our world at this time.

The FSM further calls upon China and the U.S. to re-establish cooperation on issues of international importance, such as preventing civilizational collapse as a result of anthropogenic climate change. As the two superpowers in the world, the U.S. and China set the tone and cadence for global conversations on peace; if there is no peace between these two powers, then there won’t be peace anywhere at all. There can be no solution to common problems unless China and the U.S. choose to cooperate with one another on issues of global importance.

The FSM extends to the people and government of the United States of America, and to the people and government of the People’s Republic of China, peace, friendship, cooperation, and love in our common humanity. (PR)