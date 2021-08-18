Fuel prices fluctuate; go down this time

Share











Fuel prices continue to stray from previous patterns of consecutive increases, this time going down a bit in the CNMI.

According to a gas attendant who works at Mobil Oil Marianas, Mobil lowered its prices again yesterday morning, the CNMI’s second reduction in less than a month.

However, before the latest decrease, gas went up by 15 cents just three weeks ago, prior to the first reduction that happened in July.

Mobil took the lead—as it usually does—with a 12-cent decrease. From $4.87 a gallon, Mobil Oil Marianas reduced its Extra fuel price to $ 4.75 a gallon. Mobil also lowered its Supreme fuel from $5.32 a gallon to $5.20 while its diesel also went down from $5.03 a gallon to $4.91.

Shell Marianas is expected to reduce it prices today.

According to a 19-year-old motorist, at this point, he has lost track of the trend in gas prices and doesn’t care whether it increases or not. “I feel like it doesn’t matter at this point because we can’t even control it and we can’t live without it,” he said.

His companion, an 18-year-old female, said she hopes that it just doesn’t get worse. “I just hope it doesn’t exceed $5. Over that is too much for such a small island where the minimum wage is like $7.25. That would be ridiculous.”