Guam reports 144th COVID-19 death; 63 new cases

One incoming CNMI traveler tests positive
Posted on Aug 19 2021

Guam reported its 144th COVID-19-related fatality on the island on Tuesday, even as the territory notched 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,080 tests performed on Monday.

In a press release from Guam’s Joint Information Center, it said the latest fatality was a 65-year-old male patient with underlying health conditions and no verifiable record of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. He was pronounced dead at the U.S. Naval Hospital on Monday, Aug. 16. The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 9.

As of Aug. 17, Guam has had a total of 9,081 officially reported cases of COVID-19, with 144 deaths and 390 cases in active isolation, inclusive of 14 hospitalized cases with two hospitalized cases receiving ICU-level care, and 8,547 not in active isolation.

“Each soul lost to this deadly virus is a sobering reminder that our fight with COVID-19 continues. To his family, friends, and all those who loved him, we extend our deepest sympathies during these difficult times, and we pray for healing,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC press release.

Leon Guerrero emphasized the importance of being vaccinated. “While we have made significant progress in our vaccination efforts, there are still tens of thousands of our people who remain vulnerable to this virus. That is why, if you are eligible for the vaccine, I urge you to get your shots. Please protect yourself, protect those you love, and protect our community.”

In related news, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. announced on Aug. 17 that one more incoming traveler was confirmed positive for COVID-19. The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through fifth-day testing on Aug. 16. The case brings the CNMI’s total to 220 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individual has since then been quarantined and monitored, and CHCC’s Communicable Disease Investigation/ Inspection team has already initiated contract tracing for those who were in most immediate contact with the individual.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

