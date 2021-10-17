Fuel surpasses $5 mark

The new gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas Station on Middle Road.

The new gas prices are displayed at a Shell gas Station on Middle Road.

The CNMI has officially surpassed the $5 mark in fuel prices, with oil companies raising their prices another 10 cents over the weekend.

Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead, raising its prices early Friday morning, just two weeks after its last increase. Shell Marianas followed suit, raising its prices by 10 cents late Friday.

Mobil raised it prices from $ 4.92 a gallon of its Extra fuel to $5.02. Mobil also raised its Supreme fuel from $5.37 to $5.47 while its diesel also went up from $5.18 to $5.33.

One motorist, a 40-year-old male who was buying gas last Friday, decided to find humor in the situation, saying he might need to actually need to learn how to ride a bike with the trend in fuel prices.

“I might actually have to learn to ride a bike now with these insanely high prices. I didn’t get past the training wheels stage in my childhood. I think it would be a bit embarrassing if people see me, a middle-aged man, riding through Garapan in training wheels,” he said.

Meanwhile, another motorist, a 28-year-old male, found the increase upsetting.

“I woke up early today to gas my car and I was so shocked to see it was over $5. If I had known that it was going to go up so soon, I would’ve filled my tank the night before. This is upsetting because this only means that our utilities will also increase like power and water,” he said.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
