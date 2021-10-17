4 outrigger canoes turned over to va’a federation

By
|
Posted on Oct 18 2021
Share

Members of the va’s national team training pool for next year’s Mini Games literally stopped traffic along Beach Road last Saturday while carrying one of the spanking new V6 outrigger canoes. (Contributed Photo)

Two boats stopped traffic along Beach Road last Saturday after the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 Organizing Committee turned over the spanking new outrigger canoes to the Northern Marianas National Paddle Sports Federation.

Organizing committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta said they wanted the va’a federation to get the V6 outrigger canoes immediately so they can start their training in earnest.

“What happened was we were trying to get a lowboy. It’s available but there’s a cost to it. So I asked the federation to asses if they can just carry it themselves and they said, ‘yeah they can.’ So they did it this morning (Saturday),” he said.

Babauta said the two canoes are part of the four they turned over to the NMNPSF. In all, the organizing committee for next year’s quadrennial event ordered 36 outrigger canoes—18 of the V6 type and 18 of the V1 type for single paddlers.

NMNPSF president Justin Andrew said the umbrella organization of all outrigger canoe clubs on Saipan couldn’t be happier with the turnover of the four V6 outrigger canoes.

Two of the V6 outrigger canoes were latched together by a piece of 4×4 and rigged to a V12 for training purposes. (Contributed Photo)

“I am most grateful to the organizing committee for approving my request for the four canoes. Having the four canoes now will allow us time to begin training on them most especially when the canoes that we will use in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games are different models. Almost all of our paddlers here have never paddled or competed on these types of canoes, except for the few men who competed in the 2015 Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea,” he said.

Wasting no time, members of the va’s national team training pool immediately rigged two of the V6 and transformed them into a V12.

“We rigged them as V12 for training for the next two months. We plan to use the V12 to work on techniques and blending,” said Andrew.

While he has yet to paddle on the new outrigger canoes, the NMNPSF president already knows that they will certainly be lighter and faster.

“The new canoes designs are very different from those we have been using at Kilili Beach and besides almost all our paddlers have not paddled and or raced on the new canoes types. That’s why I asked for four now so we can get an early start on getting to know the canoe better.”

Babauta said the outrigger canoes that they just turned over to NMNPSF was sourced from the $4 million the CNMI government set aside for the staging of the Mini Games in 2022. He said after the Mini Games, they plan to turnover some of the units to the inter-scholastic program of the Public School System and also to clubs on Tinian and Rota.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you avail of any services available at your public library?
105 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 18, 2021, 12:01 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 39°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 6:09 AM
sunset: 5:55 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune