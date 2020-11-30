GAIN offers $2,000 rewards after a dog shooting is shown on video

By
|
Posted on Dec 01 2020

Tag:
Share

Guam Animals In Need is seeking information on the shooting of a dog in Harmon that is seen in a disturbing video shared on social media. Thanks to the support of an anonymous donor, the non-profit is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, and an additional $1,000 for the recovery of the dog.

In the video, which began circulating on Sunday, Nov. 29, a shirtless man is pictured holding a firearm with a scope outside an industrial building. He and the cameraman appear to be searching for something to shoot. The cameraman spots a non-aggressive dog, and films as the shirtless man aims and shoots the dog from a distance. The dog yelps in pain and is last seen running out of frame of the video. The cameraman excitedly yells “That’s a hit!” It is unknown whether the dog survived the attack.

This frame grab from a video that began circulating on social media on Sunday, Nov. 29, shows a shirtless man shooting a dog from a distance. The dog yelps in pain and is last seen running out of frame of the video.
(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

“I hope the community will help us identify these people. They are cruel and dangerous. This poor dog was threatening no one. We will charge them with felony animal abuse, and I am confident that our excellent attorney general will prosecute with real fervor,” said Dr. Thomas Pool, Guam Territorial Veterinarian.

GAIN has forwarded information to the Guam Police Department identifying the location of the video as being Siket Street in Harmon. The non-profit animal welfare organization is asking the public for help in identifying the individuals in the video, and whether they are associated with any business in the vicinity.

The status of the dog in the video is unknown. GAIN is offering a $1,000 reward for the recovery of the dog. “We hope to find the dog alive. People are offering to help in its recovery. But if the dog has died, we would like to conduct an autopsy,” said GAIN board president Cyrus Luhr. “The casualness of the violence in the video is disturbing. Why is it okay to hurt or kill a dog for fun? Have they done this before? With the public’s help, we hope GPD can make an arrest soon.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

$1,000 reward for GAIN burglar seen on tape

Posted On Oct 13 2020
, By
0

GAIN offers $2K reward to catch dog killer

Posted On Sep 23 2020
, By

GAIN evacuates shelter; seeks storm fosters

Posted On Nov 27 2019
, By
0

GAIN offers $1K reward for info on decapitated dog found in cemetery

Posted On Oct 10 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 23, 2020

Posted On Nov 23 2020

Community Briefs - November 20, 2020

Posted On Nov 20 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 1, 2020, 6:56 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:28 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune