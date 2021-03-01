Garapan Core to be developed into ‘Complete Streets’

Share











The vision is to transform what is called the Garapan Core—from Hyatt Regency Saipan to the Garapan Fire Station corner, then down to where the Cha Café & Bistro is to where Imperial Pacific Saipan is located, and out to DFS on Beach Road—into what is termed as “Complete Streets” and the plan is to do it all within at least 36 months.

That will involve a total redesign of Saipan’s main commercial district to enable safe use and support mobility for all users, including older adults, people living with disabilities, people who cannot afford or do not have access to a car, and traditionally underserved communities.

Complete streets make it easy to cross the street, walk to shops, jobs, and schools, bicycle to work, and move with assistive devices. They allow buses to run on time and make it safe for people to walk or move actively to and from bus stops.

The whole idea, according to Office of Planning and Development deputy director Chris Concepcion, is about elevating the safety and comfort of pedestrians of all ages and cyclists by constructing organized street lighting, parking spaces, pathways and pavements and doing away with unestablished sidewalks, unlighted corners and being exposed to moving cars on the road.

This vision will help improve the quality of life of both residents and tourists and provide an urban, fresh and modern look that Garapan is in dire need of, he said.

That vision has moved a step closer to reality with the Economic Development Administration of the U.S. Department of Commerce recently awarding the CNMI $11.2 million to put into effect the “Garapan Revitalization Plan” enforced by OPD under the Office of the Governor through the Garapan Revitalization Task Force, which is composed of public and private entities.

“We are very excited about the $11.2 million award because it’s really going to transform Garapan. …The revitalization will touch everything within what is traditionally called the ‘Garapan Core,’” said Concepcion.

“The amount of the award is based on the ballpark figure that some architects and engineers we worked with gave us on how much it will cost to redo the [Garapan Core]…and make them all blend,” he said.

Aesthetically, OPD wants to achieve the “open air” architecture, where tables and chairs are outside, where people can relax, dine, or read a book and is always inviting to both residents and tourists.

According to him, the full process will take at least 36 months, starting from giving out request for quotations to completion of the construction. “With issues that the CNMI have when it comes to workforce, etc., we estimate that the best-case scenario for the revitalization is three years but hopefully sooner. …First phase will be to RFQ out project management services, then architectural and engineering designs. Construction is the longer phase and the bulk of it is what we are doing already, like regrading and resurfacing the streets and building curbs,” he said.

One of the main issues that the revitalization will address is flooding in the area when it rains. He said that they have discovered that what is causing the flooding is the collapse of a pipe in the area. “That has to be taken cared of,” he said. “We need engineers to come up with a design especially when it rains in the area.”

The EDA grant does not cover fixing the collapsed drainage but Concepcion assured that “we do have other sources of funding and we are going to tap into that.” That includes funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that’s awarded to the Hazard Mitigation Team under the Office of the Governor. “That will be a huge help to take care of the drainage in that area.”

Concepcion said that the GRTF plans to open up the street in Paseo de Marianas if that is what the community wants. “Traditionally, Paseo de Marianas has been the focal point or center of interest but we have seen over the years when it was converted into a pedestrian mall, it became slow and difficult for business owners. When the GRTF reconvened, the businesses in the area wants it reopened to a street again. We are listening to their concerns and the process is not simple as turning it back into a street without going through the regulation process. If we open the street back up, we will make sure that we have a hybrid design, still compatible with the ‘Complete Street’ concept, such that in case we want to close it down for festivals for any community events, we can,” he said.

Last week, the GRTF took on water blasting and repainting parking markers in Garapan. “That project was our partnership with TanHoldings which donated paint, supplies, and manpower to start with the parallel parking markers. At the same time, the Department of Public Works started the installation of the one-way street signs,” Concepcion said

“The Garapan Core is really a nice area and we could do a lot if we just take care of it,” he added.