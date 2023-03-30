Garapan intersection will be partially closed
The intersection of Royal Palm Avenue and Palm Street in Garapan will be partially closed for 11 days in April to allow the contractor of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. to replace safely an old ACP sewer main at Royal Palm Avenue and Ginger Avenue.
The road closure will be from April 5 to 15, 2023, from 7:30am to 4:30pm. The roads will be opened after 4:30pm.
This action will affect business owners and homeowners residing in the area and as well as motorist trying to access the area. (PR)