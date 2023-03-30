SIS student is awarded Questbridge scholarship to Wesleyan

Share











Tiana Cabrera, a senior at Saipan International School, was selected by the Quesbridge Program to receive a full scholarship to attend Wesleyan University in Connecticut. The scholarship covers all expenses for Cabrera while at Wesleyan, totaling over $400,000 for the four-year degree. Cabrera has been admitted to the department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

“Tiana is amazing student who is always ready to participate in everything that she can,” said Mili Saiki, SIS business manager and volleyball coach. “She continues our Questbridge tradition at SIS where we have had winners for the last four years.”

Cabrera is the Student Council historian, the treasurer for NMI Model United Nations, National Honors Society and Rotary Interact, a volleyball player and one of the leading distance runners in the Commonwealth. Cabrera is also one of the very few AP Capstone Diploma candidates in the region.

Last year, Cabrera was selected to represent the non-public schools as a Close-Up Scholar in the U.S. mainland. She has also represented the CNMI at the Oceania Championships in Australia in 2022, taking a bronze medal amongst a very talented field, and was a part of the NMI cross country team, securing a trophy at the Asia Pacific International Cross-Country Championships in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

“This is Tiana’s last year at SIS and she will be missed,” said SIS headmaster and NMA coach Ron Snyder. “But before she goes, she will represent the school in the 1500-meter and 3000-meter at the All-Schools Track and Field Championships and then go on to the Oceania Cup, where she will represent the entire CNMI one more time before going off to college. I am very proud of her and very happy that she is in touch with the cross-country coach at Wesleyan to continue her excellence in running.”

Wesleyan University is a top 20 university known for its distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning. Its graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science

Out of over 17,900 Questbridge applicants, 1,755 Finalists were recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. This is the highest number of Match Scholarship Recipients to-date for QuestBridge.

“This record-breaking result further motivates us to help outstanding students obtain the top education that they deserve,” said Ana Rowena Mallari, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “These bright and motivated students have a determination to succeed that will help them thrive well beyond their college years, and we’re excited to see where their dreams take them next.”

All Finalists who ultimately matriculate to QuestBridge college partners join the QuestBridge Scholars Network, which provides ongoing support and resources through nationwide opportunities and campus communities. QuestBridge also provides enriching programs for their alumni, including the opportunity to apply for full-tuition scholarships to top business schools through the Graduate School Match: MBA. The QuestBridge Scholars Network and Alumni Association now include over 20,000 current college students and graduates worldwide.

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects the nation’s most exceptional, low-income youth with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities. By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students—beginning in high school through college to their early career—QuestBridge aims to help talented, low-income students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities. (PR)