SIS student is awarded Questbridge scholarship to Wesleyan

By
|
Posted on Mar 31 2023

Tag:
Share

Saipan International School senior Tiana Cabrera poses in front of the SIS campus statue, showing that she has been awarded a full scholarship to attend Wesleyan University in Connecticut. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Tiana Cabrera, a senior at Saipan International School, was selected by the Quesbridge Program to receive a full scholarship to attend Wesleyan University in Connecticut. The scholarship covers all expenses for Cabrera while at Wesleyan, totaling over $400,000 for the four-year degree. Cabrera has been admitted to the department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

“Tiana is amazing student who is always ready to participate in everything that she can,” said Mili Saiki, SIS business manager and volleyball coach. “She continues our Questbridge tradition at SIS where we have had winners for the last four years.”

Cabrera is the Student Council historian, the treasurer for NMI Model United Nations, National Honors Society and Rotary Interact, a volleyball player and one of the leading distance runners in the Commonwealth. Cabrera is also one of the very few AP Capstone Diploma candidates in the region.

Last year, Cabrera was selected to represent the non-public schools as a Close-Up Scholar in the U.S. mainland. She has also represented the CNMI at the Oceania Championships in Australia in 2022, taking a bronze medal amongst a very talented field, and was a part of the NMI cross country team, securing a trophy at the Asia Pacific International Cross-Country Championships in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

“This is Tiana’s last year at SIS and she will be missed,” said SIS headmaster and NMA coach Ron Snyder. “But before she goes, she will represent the school in the 1500-meter and 3000-meter at the All-Schools Track and Field Championships and then go on to the Oceania Cup, where she will represent the entire CNMI one more time before going off to college. I am very proud of her and very happy that she is in touch with the cross-country coach at Wesleyan to continue her excellence in running.”

Wesleyan University is a top 20 university known for its distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning. Its graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science

Out of over 17,900 Questbridge applicants, 1,755 Finalists were recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. This is the highest number of Match Scholarship Recipients to-date for QuestBridge.

“This record-breaking result further motivates us to help outstanding students obtain the top education that they deserve,” said Ana Rowena Mallari, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “These bright and motivated students have a determination to succeed that will help them thrive well beyond their college years, and we’re excited to see where their dreams take them next.”

All Finalists who ultimately matriculate to QuestBridge college partners join the QuestBridge Scholars Network, which provides ongoing support and resources through nationwide opportunities and campus communities. QuestBridge also provides enriching programs for their alumni, including the opportunity to apply for full-tuition scholarships to top business schools through the Graduate School Match: MBA. The QuestBridge Scholars Network and Alumni Association now include over 20,000 current college students and graduates worldwide.

QuestBridge is a national nonprofit that connects the nation’s most exceptional, low-income youth with leading institutions of higher education and further life opportunities. By recruiting, developing, and motivating these students—beginning in high school through college to their early career—QuestBridge aims to help talented, low-income students attend the nation’s best colleges and to support them to achieve success in their respective careers and communities. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NMIVA
0

SIS routes GCA in MS boys v-ball

Posted On Mar 08 2023
, By
0

Christmas in the Marianas supports art at SIS

Posted On Mar 06 2023
, By
NMIVA
0

SIS, DMS stun opponents in MS boys v-ball

Posted On Feb 24 2023
, By
0

TMS, SIS still undefeated in MS boys v-ball

Posted On Feb 21 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 31, 2023, 7:45 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:13 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune