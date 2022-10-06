Garapan Revitalization Project updates Chamber on progress

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2022
Share

Conceptual images of what the Garapan Core will look like when the Garapan Revitalization Project is completed, shared by CNMI Office of Planning and Development deputy director and Garapan Revitalization Task Force chair Christopher A. Concepcion during a guest presentation last September for Saipan Chamber of Commerce members. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Welcomed as a guest presenter during the September Saipan Chamber of Commerce General Membership Meeting, CNMI Office of Planning and Development deputy director and Garapan Revitalization Task Force chair Christopher A. Concepcion shared with the Saipan business community the exciting progress made thus far in the Garapan Revitalization Project.

Being one of OPD’s premier initiatives, the project seeks to reinvigorate the Garapan Core and turn the area into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly hub for tourists, businesses, and the community.

Concepcion briefed the meeting attendees on the project’s scope and shared renderings of Garapan once all work is completed. Concepcion also shared that the project is expected to break ground within the next 30 days, and that the construction schedule for the project is 18-24 months.

The project’s features include repairing and re-paving streets, maximizing on-street parking, the installation of new trees and landscaping, bike lanes and shared streets, and an opened-up Paseo de Marianas, which will serve as a hybrid street and event space.

“We thank the Saipan Chamber of Commerce for allowing us to brief their members on the ongoing Garapan Revitalization Project. This project is one of the most important infrastructure related projects happening in the Commonwealth right now due to the long-term economic impact it will have on the business community, and ultimately on government tax revenues,” said Concepcion.

“There are more hotel rooms, gift shops, shopping centers, restaurants, bars, and other businesses located in the Garapan Core than anywhere else in the CNMI. The Garapan Revitalization Project will enhance our main tourist district and make it enticing for businesses to open, expand or renovate so they are able to capture more market share and generate more revenue. It’s been a long time coming but we are finally going to fix up our main tourist district.”

The Garapan Revitalization Project is made possible through an $11.2-million grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

Making up the GRP team are Concepcion, OPD administrative assistant Hillary C. Agulto, and project manager Timothy R. Lang of TRL Architecture. A/E services for the project is led by GHD, Inc. Landscape architecture is led by Belt Collins/Bowers+Kubota.

The Garapan Revitalization Project is one of several supporting action plans that seek to move the CNMI toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

OPD supports interagency efforts to transform Garapan into a premier, family-friendly tourist destination as envisioned over a decade ago in the 2007 Garapan and Beach Road Revitalization Plan. To achieve this, the Garapan Revitalization Task Force (GRTF) was reestablished in 2018 and is composed of businesses, residents, and relevant government agencies.

Thus far, the GRTF has updated the 2007 Plan to reflect Garapan’s current needs and priorities and has supported proposals for legislation to create a “Community Improvement District” that will establish a funding mechanism to support priority projects in Garapan. This work aims to build out infrastructure and processes for organizations and management, and to make the core of Garapan the vibrant, pedestrian-friendly, and cohesive focal point of business, cultural, and civic activities on Saipan.

Learn more about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the CNMI’s plans to achieve them in the Comprehensive Sustainable Development Plan (CSDP) linked here. Learn more about OPD and its other current projects at opd.gov.mp. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being the lowest, what’s your level of confidence that the Legislature will be able to pass a budget law by the Sept. 30 deadline?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community Briefs - September 9, 2022

Posted On Sep 09 2022

Community Briefs - September 8, 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022

Community Briefs - September 7, 2022

Posted On Sep 07 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 7, 2022, 6:14 AM
Sunny
Sunny
27°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune