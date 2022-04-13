Garapan Revitalization Task Force to unveil its plans to the public

Share











The Garapan Revitalization Task Force under the Office of Planning and Development, Office of the Governor, will be hosting a community outreach event this Thursday.

On April 14, at around 5pm, the task force will be presenting its preliminary plans and designs for the Garapan revitalization project at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center and it will be open to the public.

“We are currently in [the architecture and engineering] design phase for the ongoing Garapan Revitalization Project, and would like to present our preliminary plans and designs to the public,” said task force chair and Office of Planning and Development deputy director Christopher A. Concepcion.

Those preliminary plans including repaving of Garapan’s main street, adding accessible walkways, and plans to improve the overall aesthetic of the heart of Saipan.

“We will repave Garapan Core streets, add sidewalks, curbs, lighting, landscaping, and will maximize on-street parking within the public rights of way. We are excited about the future of the Garapan Core, and we invite the community to attend this informational event. In particular, we invite landowners and members of the business community who are located within the core to attend, since this project will benefit them directly,” he said.

The Garapan Revitalization Project is an effort to reinvigorate the heart of the tourism industry in the Commonwealth and Concepcion would like to thank the Economic Development Administration under the U.S. Department of Commerce for its help in funding the project.

“This project is fully funded by the Economic Development Administration under the U.S. Department of Commerce. We extend our sincere thanks for their support,” he said.

The Garapan Revitalization Plan, under which this project was conceived, aims to transform Garapan into a premier family-friendly destination, featuring a wide range of shopping, dining, entertainment, civic and commercial uses in a world-class beach resort setting that is attractive for visitors and residents.

For more information, call (670) 233-2673, email garapan@opd.gov.mp or visit them online at opd.gov.mp.