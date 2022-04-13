Garapan Revitalization Task Force to unveil its plans to the public

By
|
Posted on Apr 14 2022
Share

The Garapan Revitalization Task Force under the Office of Planning and Development, Office of the Governor, will be hosting a community outreach event this Thursday.

On April 14, at around 5pm, the task force will be presenting its preliminary plans and designs for the Garapan revitalization project at the American Memorial Park Visitor Center and it will be open to the public.

“We are currently in [the architecture and engineering] design phase for the ongoing Garapan Revitalization Project, and would like to present our preliminary plans and designs to the public,” said task force chair and Office of Planning and Development deputy director Christopher A. Concepcion.

Those preliminary plans including repaving of Garapan’s main street, adding accessible walkways, and plans to improve the overall aesthetic of the heart of Saipan.

“We will repave Garapan Core streets, add sidewalks, curbs, lighting, landscaping, and will maximize on-street parking within the public rights of way. We are excited about the future of the Garapan Core, and we invite the community to attend this informational event. In particular, we invite landowners and members of the business community who are located within the core to attend, since this project will benefit them directly,” he said.

The Garapan Revitalization Project is an effort to reinvigorate the heart of the tourism industry in the Commonwealth and Concepcion would like to thank the Economic Development Administration under the U.S. Department of Commerce for its help in funding the project.

“This project is fully funded by the Economic Development Administration under the U.S. Department of Commerce. We extend our sincere thanks for their support,” he said.

The Garapan Revitalization Plan, under which this project was conceived, aims to transform Garapan into a premier family-friendly destination, featuring a wide range of shopping, dining, entertainment, civic and commercial uses in a world-class beach resort setting that is attractive for visitors and residents.

For more information, call (670) 233-2673, email garapan@opd.gov.mp or visit them online at opd.gov.mp.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 14, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 m/s SE
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune