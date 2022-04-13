MVA allocates $10K for Flame Tree Arts Festival

By
|
Apr 14 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Flame Tree Arts Festival will return this year and the Marianas Visitors Authority has allocated $10,000 for the event to show its continuous support for the festivities.

MVA managing director Priscilla Iakopo said during a board meeting last week that the Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture has reached out to MVA to inform them that this year’s Flame Tree Arts Festival is a go and is looking forward to continuing its partnership with MVA for a successful turnout.

“I received a letter from the Commonwealth Council of Art and Culture. They have actually announced that they will be having the Flame tree Arts Festival this month. MVA has always joined them in ensuring that the annual Fame Tree Arts Festival is successful and this year, they are actually asking us once again to help them financially with the sponsorship,” she said.

After bringing up the CCAC’s request with the board, the board unanimously voted to allocate $10,000 to the event.

“We definitely want to provide them the $10,000…with funding coming out of marketing recovery program,” Iakopo said.

This year’s event will be the 41st Annual Flame Tree Arts Festival and it will be held on April 29, through May 1 at the Sugar King Park in China Town.

The CCAC is encouraging visual, traditional, and performing artists as well as food vendors to register for the festival before April 29.

Applications are available for pick up at the Arts Council office on Capital Hill and all food vendor applications are due no later than April 15, 3pm.

The Flame Tree Arts Festival is the CNMI’s largest annual festival that celebrates the rich art and cultural heritage of the Commonwealth.

The annual festival puts arts at its finest by featuring a wide selection of artwork from CNMI registered and non-registered artists, traditional or contemporary, using different media and offering varied price ranges to suit everyone’s taste and budget.

The event also showcases presentations from local and guest performing groups and musicians, art demonstrations, and an array of different cuisines.

For more information, visit the Arts Council office next to the post office on Capital Hill or call (670) 322-9982.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
